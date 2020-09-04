Warwickshire retail and hospitality businesses urged to apply for new County Council grants 

Small businesses in Warwickshire hit by the Coronavirus pandemic can apply for new grants from the County Council to boost their recovery. Warwickshire County Council’s £250,000 g...

Small businesses in Warwickshire hit by the Coronavirus pandemic can apply for new grants from the County Council to boost their recovery.

Warwickshire County Council’s £250,000 grant fund is dedicated to supporting the retail and hospitality sectors in Warwickshire.

Small and micro businesses in the retail and hospitality sectors that have been trading for a minimum of 1 year, can apply for grants between £2,000 and £7,500 to put towards the costs of capital investments.

There has already been a huge response to these grants and demand is high, however, it is a competitive process and not a first come, first served programme. The deadline for applications is 9am on Friday 11th September.

Grant applications could be for refurbishing or refitting property to increase footfall, or improve visitor experience; creating an online sales presence; investing in dedicated IT and computer software; or the purchase of minor equipment.

The capital investments must be part of a clear plan to sustain and grow the businesses, as well as to safeguard existing jobs.

To ensure your business is eligible, before submitting an application, make sure you read the guidelines: Covid-19 Retail and Hospitality Recovery and Investment Fund

The funding is part of an initial £5 million support package from Warwickshire County Council to boost immediate economic recovery in the county.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said:

“The Retail and Hospitality Fund is part of our multi-million pound package of support for businesses. We hope as many eligible firms as possible will apply for the fund which is designed to stimulate growth and sustain retail and hospitality businesses across the county.”

While the closing date for this round of applications for the Retail and Hospitality Fund is 9am Friday 11th September, there will be another opportunity to apply later in the year.

Small businesses in the retail and hospitality sector in Warwickshire should visit WCC’s website for more information on how to apply: Covid-19 Retail and Hospitality Recovery and Investment Fund

Businesses in other sectors might be interested in the County Council’s new Survive Sustain and Grow programme which provides a consultancy service to assist firms with their post Covid-19 recovery plans.

For details of all other support to help your business recover from Covid-19, contact Coventry and Warwickshire LEP Growth Hub: https://coronavirus.cwgrowthhub.co.uk/