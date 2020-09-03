Whitnash and Lillington Libraries re-opening to customers for ‘Click & Collect’

Warwickshire Libraries customers in Whitnash and Lillington will be able to visit their local library to collect pre-ordered books for the first time since lockdown from this weekend, as Warwickshi...

Warwickshire Libraries customers in Whitnash and Lillington will be able to visit their local library to collect pre-ordered books for the first time since lockdown from this weekend, as Warwickshire County Council continues its phased reopening of library services in the community.

Whitnash Library re-opens with a ‘Click & Collect’ service from tomorrow (Friday 4th September) with revised hours of operation, which are 10am to 3pm on Tuesdays and Fridays and 10am to 1pm on Saturdays (closed on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays).

Lillington Library also re-opens with a ‘Click & Collect’ service from Saturday (5th September) with revised hours of operation, which are 10am to 4pm on Monday and Thursday (closed for lunch 12.30pm to 1.30pm) and 10am to 1pm on Saturdays (closed Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays).

Warwickshire Libraries have continued to offer their services digitally since lockdown began - but are now delighted to be able to welcome visitors safely back to Whitnash and Lillington Libraries for ‘Click & Collect’ book collection as part of a phased re-opening of library buildings.

To ensure customer safety, the number of people allowed inside the libraries at any one time will be limited, and face coverings will be compulsory for customers in line with the latest Government guidelines, except for those who are exempt. Please ensure you have a face covering with you when you visit the libraries.

There will be a new layout to enable social distancing and customers’ contact details will also be recorded for NHS Test and Trace.

Both Whitnash and Lillington Libraries will be offering the new ‘Click and Collect’ service, which enables customers to pre-order titles, either via the libraries online catalogue at https://library.warwickshire.gov.uk, by phoning and speaking to a member of libraries staff, or by emailing the library enquiry team.

If customers aren’t sure which titles they’d like to borrow, they can also use the ‘Staff Select’ option by phoning or emailing Warwickshire Libraries to request up to three books on a particular subject or from a genre that they like (e.g. crime fiction), in a specific format if necessary (e.g. large print), which libraries staff will then select especially for them.

Libraries staff will contact customers to let them know when their books are ready and will give them an appointment time to attend either Whitnash or Lillington Library to collect their books.

An animated video from Warwickshire County Council explains how the ‘Click and Collect’ process works: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wIgeE7bTzD8

Books will be issued for the standard three weeks and can be renewed online if not reserved by another customer. There will be no reservation charges.

The phone line for ‘Click and Collect’ bookings is 0300 555 8171, where you can speak to a member of staff, or you can email [email protected]

The library catalogue is available at https://library.warwickshire.gov.uk, where residents can also become new members of the library service or reset their PIN.

Customers will also be able to return library books during the new Whitnash and Lillington Libraries opening hours - all of the ‘Click and Collect’ libraries have a ‘drop box’ outside or a letterbox where customers can deposit their books, or they can return them when they pick up their ‘Click and Collect’ books.

People will be encouraged to return their items on time for the benefit of other customers who may be waiting for them.

Customers who already had books on loan when lockdown was announced have automatically had their return dates extended to 30th September.

There will also be pre-bookable access to a computer at Whitnash and Lillington Libraries.

These can be booked in advance, with one computer available at each library for 45-minute sessions. In order to keep customers and staff safe, no staff support or facilities such as scanning will be available, but printing will be available.

These sessions need to be pre-booked using the online booking service at http://library.warwickshire.gov.uk or call 0300 555 8171 to speak to a member of staff about booking or email [email protected]

The ‘Click and Collect’ service is already up and running at Warwick, Leamington and Kenilworth Libraries and several other library locations across the county. Please visit https://library.warwickshire.gov.uk for the latest list.

Warwickshire Libraries’ home book delivery service is still operating for people who are unable to visit library buildings as they are shielding or self-isolating.

Councillor Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said: “We are very happy to be able to start re-opening our libraries to residents again in a way that will help keep our customers and staff safe.

“We know that people have missed visiting our libraries over the past few months, so this is another positive step forward as we work on the phased recovery and reopening of our facilities.”

Customers can also continue to access digital services, such as e-books and e-audiobooks through the BorrowBox online app, e-newspapers and digital reference resources, and events such as Rhyme Time and Story Time hosted on Warwickshire Libraries’ social media channels.

For more details and support, you can email the Library Enquiry Service at [email protected]

For more information on all Warwickshire Libraries services visit http://library.warwickshire.gov.uk