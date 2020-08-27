Stratford Park and Ride to resume service from Monday 31st August

Stratford-upon-Avon Park and Ride will be reinstated from Monday 31st August 2020.
Some early morning and later evening journeys will now be served by the X20 service which will operate via the Park and Ride site.
If you need Covid-19 related support please call the Hotline on 0800 408 1447.For support and advice about council services please call 01926 410410.
