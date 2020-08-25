Warwickshire residents must continue to take simple steps to keep communities safe from Covid-19

Warwickshire County Council is thanking residents for ‘doing the right thing for Warwickshire’ and reminding them to continue taking simple steps that will help keep our communities safe from C...

Warwickshire County Council is thanking residents for ‘doing the right thing for Warwickshire’ and reminding them to continue taking simple steps that will help keep our communities safe from Covid-19, ensure that the county’s businesses can continue trading and that we can all keep doing what we enjoy.

The County Council, along with its partners in the District and Borough Councils, is continuing its ‘Let’s do the right thing for Warwickshire’ campaign to remind everyone of the basic precautions they need to take to keep the county safe and avoid a spike in cases.

Warwickshire County Council wants to thank residents for understanding their important role and for continuing to play their part in stopping the spread of Covid-19 by doing the right thing for themselves, their friends and family, neighbours, communities and their local economy.

The key guidance remains to:

regularly wash and sanitise your hands

keep a safe social distance of at least 2m wherever possible or take mitigating actions such as wearing a face covering where that cannot be done

wear a face covering on public transport and in shops, supermarkets and other enclosed public places

regularly clean and ventilate your home, particularly shared living spaces such as bathrooms and kitchens

stay at home if you are experiencing any of the symptoms of Covid-19

immediately arrange a test if you are experiencing symptoms

Residents are being urged to stay vigilant and get tested if they are showing any symptoms of coronavirus.

For many, the symptoms of coronavirus may be mild and so it may seem like an inconvenience to get a test, but it’s essential, regardless of the level of symptoms that you get tested if you have a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste.

If you have any of these symptoms, or you feel you have put yourself at risk of exposure to Covid-19, you must get a test.

The test is quick and easy, and a crucial tool to help stop the spread of coronavirus. There are several mobile testing units in Warwickshire and it’s easy to book a test. You can attend a drive through or walk-in service or have one delivered to your door.

Testing for Covid-19 has increased over the last few weeks as Warwickshire residents continue to do the right thing by getting themselves tested when they show symptoms.

Warwickshire County Council’s Director of Public Health, Shade Agboola said: “We’ve all made enormous sacrifices to keep the virus at bay in Warwickshire, but we cannot be complacent and need to remain strict about taking basic steps.

“The pandemic is not over and as a community we all continue to have a role to play to re-double our efforts and protect each other. So please, let’s continue to do the right thing for Warwickshire.

“We need to be cautious and do things slightly differently to how we used to do them while the virus is still present and continues to pose a risk. This includes our businesses, who must enforce government advice.

“Continue to social distance, wear a face covering, especially when in public places such as on public transport or at the shops unless you are exempt, and wash your hands regularly, especially when you return home from outside. If you have symptoms, self-isolate immediately and book a test.

“It’s not just about individuals keeping themselves safe but also making sure that, by taking action to stop the spread, that we keep communities safe.

“Not only do people need to take steps to keep vulnerable family members safe, but also ensure that they don’t spread the virus to people they don’t know who may also be at risk.

“More residents are getting tested when they show symptoms. However, we cannot be complacent, and we need to encourage people to continue getting tested.

“Most people display at least one of the 3 key symptoms, but symptoms can also include shortness of breath, sore throat, headache, fatigue and sickness. These are lesser known symptoms, but have been identified as being related to coronavirus.

“They may sound like really small things to do, but together those small actions can make a real difference to reduce the spread of the infection and control the virus.

“Please take the threat of the virus seriously and play your part. Only by working together can we reduce the spread of Covid-19 and help to keep Warwickshire safer.”

Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health, Councillor Les Caborn added:

“We have always said that we are in this together, so we really need people to take the guidance seriously and to carry on doing what they have been, to continue to bring infection rates right down.

“We are working very closely with our community leads, district and borough councils, health and localities teams to manage any local outbreaks, but we can’t control the virus unless people play their part by following the basic public health advice and getting tested.

“What may be mild symptoms for one person, could prove fatal for another, so by detecting the virus, self-isolating and stopping the spread, you are potentially saving the lives of the ones you love and those in your community.”

For more information on Covid-19 guidance, staying safe and booking a test visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/information-coronavirus