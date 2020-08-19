Warwickshire County Council announce a new Bus Service between Stratford-upon-Avon and Moreton-in-Marsh

Warwickshire County Council has announced a new bus service in the south of the county to link Stratford Upon Avon with Moreton in Marsh starting on 1st September 2020.

The service, operated by Bourton-on-the-Water-based Pulhams Coaches, is timed to link up with key train services between Moreton in Marsh and London and will also call at Preston on Stour, Alderminster, Newbold on Stour, Tredington, Ilmington, Shipston on Stour including the new housing developments on Campden Rd, Stretton on Fosse, Todenham and Great Wolford.

Cllr Jeff Clarke, Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning at Warwickshire County Council said:

We want all communities in Warwickshire to have excellent transport and infrastructure so we are really pleased that residents living between Stratford-upon-Avon and Moreton in Marsh will have greatly improved connectivity with the new bus service. The bus service will also improve connectivity to London which is a fantastic step forward for many of the more rural areas in Warwickshire.”

Full details of the timetable can be found on www.warwickshire.gov.uk/buses and please visit www.pulhamscoaches.com or call 01451 820369 for further details on fares and their Smartcard. Please also follow them and Warwickshire County Council’s Bus Team on Facebook and Twitter at @pulhamscoaches and @WCCBusServices respectively.