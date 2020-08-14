Kenilworth Library re-opens to customers next week

Warwickshire Libraries customers in and around Kenilworth will be able to visit their local library for the first time since lockdown next week (from Monday 17th August), as Warwickshire County Cou...

Warwickshire Libraries customers in and around Kenilworth will be able to visit their local library for the first time since lockdown next week (from Monday 17th August), as Warwickshire County Council continues its phased reopening of library services in the community.

The library has revised hours of operation, which are 10am to 3pm on Mondays to Fridays and 10am to 1pm on Saturdays (closed Sundays).

Warwickshire Libraries have continued to offer their services digitally since lockdown began - but are now delighted to be able to welcome visitors safely back to Kenilworth Library, the tenth location to re-open as part of a phased re-opening of library buildings.

To ensure customer safety, the number of people allowed inside the library at any one time will be limited, and face coverings will be compulsory for customers in line with the latest Government guidelines, except for those who are exempt.

There will be a new layout to enable social distancing and customers’ contact details will also be recorded for NHS Test and Trace.

Kenilworth Library will be offering the new ‘Click and Collect’ service, which enables customers to pre-order titles, either via the libraries online catalogue at https://library.warwickshire.gov.uk, by phoning and speaking to a member of libraries staff, or by emailing the library enquiry team.

If customers aren’t sure which titles they’d like to borrow, they can also use the ‘Staff Select’ option by phoning or emailing Warwickshire Libraries to request up to three books on a particular subject or from a genre that they like (e.g. crime fiction), in a specific format if necessary (e.g. large print), which libraries staff will then select especially for them.

Libraries staff will contact customers to let them know when their books are ready and will give them an appointment time to attend Kenilworth Library to collect their books.

An animated video from Warwickshire County Council explains how the ‘Click and Collect’ process works: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wIgeE7bTzD8

Books will be issued for the standard three weeks and can be renewed online if not reserved by another customer. There will be no reservation charges.

The phone line for ‘Click and Collect’ bookings is 0300 555 8171, where you can speak to a member of staff, or you can email [email protected].

The library catalogue is available at https://library.warwickshire.gov.uk, where residents can also become new members of the library service or reset their PIN.

Customers will also be able to return library books during the new Kenilworth Library opening hours - all of the ‘Click and Collect’ libraries have a ‘drop box’ outside or a letterbox where customers can deposit their books, or they can return them when they pick up their ‘Click and Collect’ books.

People will be encouraged to return their items on time for the benefit of other customers who may be waiting for them.

Customers who already had books on loan when lockdown was announced have automatically had their return dates extended to 30th September.

There will also be pre-bookable access to a small number of computers at Kenilworth Library.

These can be booked in advance, with two computers available for 45-minute sessions. In order to keep customers and staff safe, no staff support or additional facilities such as scanning will be available. Printing will also be available.

These sessions need to be pre-booked using the online booking service at http://library.warwickshire.gov.uk or call 0300 555 8171 to speak to a member of staff about booking or email [email protected].

Further library locations will re-open to the public soon. The ‘Click and Collect’ service is already up and running at Warwick Library, Leamington Library and several other library locations across the county. Please visit https://library.warwickshire.gov.uk for the latest list. Those not offering the service currently remain closed to the public.

Warwickshire Libraries’ home book delivery service is still operating for people who are unable to visit library buildings as they are shielding or self-isolating.

Councillor Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said: “We are very happy to be able to start re-opening our libraries to residents again in a way that will help keep our customers and staff safe.

“We know that people have missed visiting our libraries over the past few months, so this is another positive step forward as we work on the phased recovery and reopening of our facilities.

“Our other library buildings remain closed just for the time being – although we have six other library locations offering the ‘Click and Collect’ service – but there will be further announcements about the opening of more libraries around the county very soon.”

Customers can also continue to access digital services, such as e-books and e-audiobooks through the BorrowBox online app, e-newspapers and digital reference resources, and events such as Rhyme Time and Story Time hosted on Warwickshire Libraries’ social media channels.

For more details and support, you can email the Library Enquiry Service at [email protected].

For more information on all Warwickshire Libraries services visit http://library.warwickshire.gov.uk.