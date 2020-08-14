Warwickshire students receive A-level results

Thousands of Warwickshire students experienced a unique A-Level results day

Thousands of Warwickshire students experienced a unique A Level results day yesterday, having studied for two years in preparation and not taken an exam due to the impact of COVID-19.

Around 6000 students have completed A Level courses this year at schools, further education colleges and training providers around Warwickshire.

There will also be a number of young people receiving recognition of their work and achievements in other qualifications such as the International Baccalaureate, BTECs, NVQs and apprenticeships.

Full results from individual schools and colleges are still being collated and detailed data about the county’s overall performance will be published by the Department for Education (DfE) in the autumn.



Cllr Colin Hayfield, Warwickshire County Council's Cabinet Member for education and learning, said:

"I would like to acknowledge the determination and effort of each and every young person in Warwickshire who collected their results yesterday. Our students have worked very hard over the past two years and have shown resilience in these unprecedented circumstances. The pandemic has meant that not only have they missed taking their exams, but they’ve also missed out on the celebrations and rites of passage that go along with finishing school.“ “Students who have attained further education qualifications such as the International Baccalaureate, BTECs, apprenticeships and other vocational qualifications, should also be recognised for their achievements.” "I would also like to thank all of the leadership and teaching staff for their hard work and dedication to their students, this year more than ever before. The support from parents and carers has also been vital, particularly over the final months of the school year, in contributing to each student’s progress, so they must also be thanked today.” "I wish everyone success as they embark on the next stage of their lives, in whatever pathway they choose next, whether it be entering the world of work or continuing full-time studies at universities and colleges. Some will doubtless combine the two by taking up an apprenticeship. These can give the best of both worlds, allowing young people to gain skills that are of great value to employers, while being paid for their contributions to the organisations that they have joined.”

The following website contains information to help with searching and applying for an apprenticeship https://www.findapprenticeship.service.gov.uk/apprenticeshipsearch

While many students have gained access to higher education or their chosen employment route, there will be others who have not achieved the outcomes they had hoped for. For those students there will be advice, guidance and support available through their schools and colleges.

Young people can contact Prospects, Warwickshire’s careers’ support providers directly via this number 08007313219 or the website - https://prospectsnow.me/

The National Careers Service can also be contacted to access free information and advice about education, training and work on telephone: 0800 100 900.

For those students who believe the process this summer was not followed correctly in their case, they will be able to appeal their final grades through their school or college. Centres can appeal as well if they believe something systemic has gone wrong in relation to their results.

Warwickshire schools are doing all they can to help students who wish to appeal their grades, which must be done by 17th September 2020.

The recent government announcement confirmed that students will be able to appeal to have a validated mock exam result accepted in lieu of their allocated grade where they feel this better reflects their achievement, but the process for them to do this has not yet been finalised. Help is on hand through their schools and colleges or Ofqual’s website.