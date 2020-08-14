Got symptoms, get tested! 

Testing for Covid-19 has increased over the last few weeks as Warwickshire residents continue to do the right thing by getting themselves tested when they show symptoms. For many, ...

For many, the symptoms of coronavirus may be mild but it’s essential, regardless of the level of symptoms that you get tested if you have a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste. If you have any of these symptoms, or you feel you have put yourself at risk of exposure to Covid-19, you must get a test.

The test is quick and easy, and a crucial tool to help stop the spread of coronavirus. We have a number of mobile testing units in Warwickshire and it’s really easy to book a test. You can attend a drive through or walk-in service or have one delivered to your door.

Talking about the increase in testing, Warwickshire County Council’s Assistant Director of Public Health, Emily van de Venter said:

“It is great news that more residents are getting tested when they show symptoms. However, we cannot be complacent, and we need to encourage people to continue getting tested. Most people display at least one of the 3 key symptoms, but symptoms can also include shortness of breath, sore throat, headache, fatigue and sickness. These are lesser known symptoms, but have been identified as being related to coronavirus. It’s remains important that people continue to socially distance, wash their hands regularly and wear a face covering where they are able to when on public transport or at the shops.

“Locally, we are increasing our capacity to strengthen our response to complex cases and outbreaks with the recruitment of local test and trace officers. We are hopeful that this will also help to quickly identify and contact those who may be at risk following a local outbreak.”

Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health, Councillor Les Caborn said:

“We are working very closely with our community leads, district and borough councils, health and localities teams to manage any local outbreaks, but we can’t control the virus unless people play their part by getting tested. What may be mild symptoms for one person, could prove fatal for another, so by detecting the virus, self-isolating and stopping the spread, you are potentially saving the lives of the ones you love and those in your community. So, let’s do the right thing for Warwickshire and get tested.”

For more information on staying safe or to book a test visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/information-coronavirus To find out how to take the test, why not watch Dr Amir Khan show you how: https://youtu.be/zCqo7MhQT6U