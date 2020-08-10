Help is available for people who may be struggling to cope

Warwickshire County Council’s hotline on 0800 408 1447 remains open for people who need urgent help to access food and well-being support during these difficult times.

The hotline was set up in March 2020 to provide rapid response to people extremely vulnerable to Covid-19 and isolated without support. Despite the pausing of the Government shielding programme, and relaxing of some measures, the hotline remains a vital point of contact for people in need of help to support themselves and their family.

The council’s welfare scheme, accessible via the hotline, or online at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/localwelfarescheme can also assist people in crisis by providing short term support to manage the needs of their households. To qualify for support from the scheme people need to be a UK resident, aged 16 or over, and have no other financial means to access food or fuel. Anyone facing serious hardship is invited to get in touch to find out more.

In addition to the welfare scheme, the hotline can direct callers to other food and well-being solutions, as well as council, health and community sector support available locally, so people can find out how to protect themselves and address any issues they may face.

Warwickshire County Councillor Kam Kaur, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation said: “A semblance of normality has returned to life for many people but the threat posed by the virus remains and the social and economic consequences of months of disruption are apparent.

“The county, district and borough councils, health, community and voluntary sectors are still working closely together, providing services and helping people understand the situation and what they can do to keep themselves as safe and healthy as possible. Across the county we have seen wonderful examples of communities coming together to look after each other and this continues to be valuable to ensure our most vulnerable residents are protected.

“We know that in some cases this may not be enough so individuals and families most in need can seek aid through the welfare scheme and from a range of support services. I urge people who don’t know where to turn to get in touch via the hotline to discuss their circumstances and find out what emotional, financial and practical support is available.”

People finding it difficult to access food or essential items or hard to cope can call 0800 408 1447 9am to 5pm Monday-Thursday, 9am to 4.30pm on Fridays and 10am to 1pm over the weekend.

Additional information about services and support is available online at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/coronavirusvulnerable by calling Warwickshire County Council contact centre on 01926 410410 or by contacting local councils.

Contact your local council

Enquiries can also be directed to the relevant district or borough council.