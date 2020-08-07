Enjoy the sunshine this weekend, but don’t forget to stay safe and take care to help control the virus

As we get set to enjoy another weekend of lovely weather, we would just like to remind our residents that the risk from coronavirus hasn’t gone away.

As we get set to enjoy another weekend of lovely weather, we would just like to remind our residents that the risk from coronavirus hasn’t gone away. Although the number of cases are still relatively low, they have started to rise again across Nuneaton and Bedworth and the Borough continues to have the highest rate per 100,000 compared to the rest of Coventry and Warwickshire.

Please, as always, take care this weekend and continue to follow the government guidance around social distancing, handwashing and face coverings.

· To protect yourself and others, when you leave home you must:

· wash hands - keep washing your hands regularly

· cover face - wear a face covering over your nose and mouth in enclosed spaces

· make space - stay at 2 metres away from people outside your household.

· If you are feeling unwell, get a test and self-isolate at home with your household contacts.

No matter how mild your symptoms may be, if you experience any of the symptoms below you MUST book a test.

· loss/change in sense of smell

· loss/change in sense of taste

· high temperature

· new, continuous cough

Talking about the importance of staying safe, Cllr Julie Jackson, Leader of Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council said:

“It is vital that people continue to follow the guidance and get a test if they feel unwell. We all want to enjoy summer safely and by working together we can help to contain the spread of the virus and continue to do the things we love. Please take care of yourself and each other to help our communities stay safe.”

Director of Public Health for Warwickshire County Council, Shade Agboola said:

“Whilst figures remain relatively low in Warwickshire, we cannot be complacent. With the warmer weather comes more opportunities for people to socialise, but it’s really important that people do this safely. Continue to social distance from those not living in your household, wash your hands regularly, wear a face covering when needed and most importantly, stay home and get a test if you have any one of the symptoms”.

“Let’s do the right thing for Warwickshire, follow the guidance, reduce the spread of the infection and control the virus.”

Everyone with symptoms can book a free test on the NHS website or by calling 119. www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/