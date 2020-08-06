And the winners are….

A huge congratulations to all our Junior Fire Safety Champions for successfully completing their safety checks as part of a drive to keep Warwickshire communities safer. Following a live draw yest...

A huge congratulations to all our Junior Fire Safety Champions for successfully completing their safety checks as part of a drive to keep Warwickshire communities safer.

Following a live draw yesterday with Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Services’ Chief Fire Officer, Kieran Amos and Community Fire Safety Officer, Gemma Childs, we are pleased to announce the following winners of our Junior Fire Safety Champion competition:

George Russell from Rugby, Rex Glover from Southam, Anthony Aranki-Jones from Rugby, Alfie Harvey Badger from Southam, Leo Beaumont from Leamington, Harry Thompson from Rugby, Alfie Spencer from Bedworth, Rory Hart from Rugby, Harvey White from Rugby, Hudson Conway from Warwick, Jacon Toon from North Warwickshire, Noah Phillips from Nuneaton, Liam Mason from Nuneaton, Edward Bristo from Rugby and Dominic Burbury from Leamington.

Talking about the live draw and the competition, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Services Chief Fire Officer, Kieran Amos said:

“It was an honour to be able to draw the winners of the Junior Fire Safety Champion competition. Over 100 families in Warwickshire completed a fire safety check as part of the activity. The response has been amazing, so thank you to everyone who got involved and took the time to fill in a safety check, you are all now officially - Junior Fire Safety Champions and can be very proud of yourselves.

“With the arrival of Covid-19, a lot of our direct work with communities had to be put on hold and that included our fire safety work in schools. This however hasn’t stopped our Fire Prevention Team coming up with innovative ways to keep both our children and our communities safer.

“As Chief Fire Officer, it was great to be able to be part of the amazing work the team have done and to thank all the children personally for taking part. We were originally going to draw 10 winners, but due to the overwhelming response. We decided to draw 15, so well done to all the children whose names were drawn yesterday, a special Junior Fire Safety Champion medal is now on its way to you.

Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Community Safety, Cllr Andy Crump, said:

“Well done to all of the children involved and to the winners from the prize draw competition. You are all amazing. The Junior Fire Safety Champion scheme provides children with a fantastic opportunity to learn about fire safety in a fun and interactive way and gets children learning about the importance of fire safety from a young age.

“The aim of the scheme is not only to encourage the children to undertake fire safety checks in their own homes, but also in the homes of elderly and vulnerable members of our community, helping our Fire Prevention Team to identify those who may need a little extra support. So, thank you to everyone who has played their part in keeping Warwickshire communities safer!”

All of the Junior Fire Safety Champions have received a certificate and home fire safety pack to further develop their fire safety skills further should they want to do so.

If you would like to find out more or take part in some fantastic online activities with your children, then visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/firesafetyeducation