New warehouse completed at Europark, Rugby

A local family owned property company is celebrating completion of a new speculative 44,000 sq ft industrial warehouse building at Europark Industrial Estate, on the A5 just outside Rugby town centre

Richard Utley Ltd, the landlords of the Europark industrial estate in Rugby have recently completed the construction of a new 44,000 sq ft industrial unit. The new building will cater for both distribution and manufacturing companies and will complement the existing industrial units on the established Europark Industrial Estate.

To celebrate completion of the building, Richard Utley Ltd invited members of the project team and the local Rugby MP Mark Pawsey along to a key handing over ceremony.

Christopher Utley of Richard Utley Ltd said “We are incredibly fortunate to have worked with a fantastic project team on Europark 44. The main contractor, Northampton based Warwick Burt, along with their sub-contractors were able to continue work during the lockdown period through the successful implementation of a covid-19 safe work policy being put into place”.

“The UK commercial property construction sector has been one of the few sectors in the economy that was able to continue throughout the Pandemic. Rugby and Warwickshire are one of the beneficiaries of this in employment terms which is a positive in terms of local GDP figures”.

MP Mark Pawsey said “A key part of Rugby’s economy is in logistics and freight, and so I was delighted to be able to visit Europark and see how they have continued to deliver investment in the constituency despite the challenges of Covid-19. The 44,000 sq ft industrial unit will also create opportunities for new manufacturing at Europark, which will help to grow Rugby’s local economy. Richard Utley Ltd have delivered a great project here and I look forward to visiting again when Phase 2 of the development is complete and the units are fully occupied”.

Elsewhere on Europark, marketing is underway on Phase 2, which comprises two industrial units with ancillary offices and storage of approximately 27,000 sq ft and 36,000 sq ft respectively. The units are available on a Bespoke Design and Build basis to purchase or alternatively a pre-let leasehold basis.

For further information please contact:

Richard Utley Ltd

Christopher Utley – 01788 860724