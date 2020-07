Diamond Buses have resumed normal levels of service on some of their routes within Warwickshire.

From 24th July, normal levels of service have resumed on the following services:

27

229

15

X19 (please note that this only applies to the journeys operated by Diamond Bus. Journeys operated by Stagecoach may still be subject to a temporary timetable)

Full details and timetables can be found on the Diamond Bus website.