High Levels of Boron Discovered in Putty Toys

A toy recall has been issued after Warwickshire County Council’s Trading Standards Service discovered high levels of Boron in two toy putty products on sale in Nuneaton.

The permitted level for Boron in toy putty is 1200 mg/kg. The levels of Boron detected in ‘Crazy Aaron’s Mini (5cm) Hypercolour Thinking Putty Amethyst Blush’ exceeded 2062 mg/kg and in ‘Crazy Aaron’s Mini (5cm) Electric Thinking Putty Neon Flash’ the levels exceeded 1797 mg/kg.

Exposure to excessive levels of Boron (a chemical element), can cause irritation, diarrhoea, vomiting and cramps. Very high levels of the chemical may also impair fertility and cause harm to the unborn babies of pregnant women.

Safety checks carried out by Warwickshire Trading Standards on a range of toy putty and slime products on sale in Warwickshire found high levels of Boron in ‘Crazy Aarons Mini Thinking Electric Putty Neon Flash’ and ‘Crazy Aarons Mini Hypercolor Thinking Putty Amethyst Blush’. Both products were being sold by Ryman Stationery in Nuneaton. The products have also been sold by other retailers, including online traders.

Parents are advised to remove the toy from their children immediately and not to allow them to play with it or have access to it.

The importer, Green Elephant, has now issued a product recall and has contacted all the retailers the trader supplied the product to. Scroll down to the ‘Product Recall Information’ tab on the website to find out what batches are affected www.greenelephanttrading.com Consumers who purchased affected products should return them to the retailer (where the product was purchased) for a full refund.

Warwickshire County Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety said:

“Trading Standards will continue to carry out safety checks on toys to identify and remove dangerous products and help ensure toys are safe for children to play with.”

Report unsafe toys to Trading Standards by phoning the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133.