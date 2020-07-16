How the new Warwickshire Libraries ‘Click and Collect’ service works

A new Click and Collect Library service is now up and running in Warwickshire – and a new animation explains what you need to doLibrary users are now able to order books to collect from Warwicksh...

Library users are now able to order books to collect from Warwickshire Libraries locations in Nuneaton, Rugby, Leamington and Warwick (from Monday 13th July), and will also be able to from Atherstone and Stratford-upon-Avon from Monday 20th July, as Warwickshire County Council embarks on a phased reopening of library services in the community.

A new animated video from Warwickshire County Council explains how the Click & Collect process works: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wIgeE7bTzD8

Since library buildings closed as a result of lockdown, there has been a dramatic increase in the number of individuals accessing digital resources from Warwickshire Libraries ~ over 1,300 people have joined the library service in the county since lockdown began.

Phase 1 of the reopening of library services in the community in Warwickshire enables customers to pre-order titles, either via the libraries online catalogue at https://library.warwickshire.gov.uk, by phoning and speaking to a member of libraries staff, or by emailing the library enquiry team.

If customers aren’t sure which titles they’d like to borrow, from Tuesday 14th July they can also use the ‘Staff Select’ option by phoning or emailing Warwickshire Libraries to request up to three books on a particular subject or from a genre that they like (e.g. crime fiction), in a specific format if necessary (e.g. large print), which libraries staff will then select especially for them.

Libraries staff will contact customers to let them know when their books are ready and will give them an appointment time to attend one for the six ‘Click and Collect’ library locations to collect their books. All other libraries will remain closed to the public.

Books will be issued for the standard three weeks and can be renewed online if not reserved by another customer. There will be no reservation charges.

The phone line for ‘Click and Collect’ bookings is 0300 555 8171, where you can speak to a member of staff, or you can email [email protected].

The library catalogue is available at https://library.warwickshire.gov.uk, where residents can also become new members of the library service or reset their PIN.

Customers will also be able to return library books during the new library opening hours ~ all of the six ‘Click & Collect’ libraries will have a ‘drop box’ outside or a letterbox where customers can deposit their books, or they can return them when they pick up their ‘Click and Collect’ books.

People will be encouraged to return their items on time for the benefit of other customers who may be waiting for them.

Customers who already had books on loan when lockdown was announced have automatically had their return dates extended to 30th September.

Warwickshire Libraries’ home book delivery service is still operating for people who are unable to visit library buildings as they are shielding or self-isolating.

Councillor Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said: “We’re very happy to be able to offer this new Click and Collect library service to residents. We know that people have missed visiting our libraries over the past few months, so this is a positive step forward as we work on the phased recovery and reopening of our facilities.

“It’s important to remember that the six libraries where this new service will be delivered from are not open as usual and the library service buildings are not completely operational again yet. People will need to collect and return books at a set time to ensure we can maintain social distancing and help keep our customers and staff safe.

“We will be learning from our new Click and Collect service and this will inform how we enhance library services and the re-opening of other library locations going forward.

“I’m very pleased that we are able to provide for our older and vulnerable customers by continuing to offer a home delivery service, which is enabling those shielding or self-isolating to stay at home.”

There will be pre-bookable access to a small number of computers at the library locations offering the ‘Click and Collect’ service. These are now available (from Monday 13th July) at Nuneaton, Rugby, Leamington and Warwick and from Monday 20th July at Atherstone and Stratford-upon-Avon.

These can be booked in advance, with two computers available for 45-minute sessions. In order to keep customers and staff safe, no staff support or additional facilities such as printing and scanning will be available. These sessions need to be pre-booked using the online booking service at http://library.warwickshire.gov.uk or from Tuesday 14th July call 0300 555 8171 to speak to a member of staff about booking or email [email protected].

While services from library buildings stopped at the start of the pandemic, customers were still able to access digital services, such as e-books and e-audiobooks through the BorrowBox online app, e-newspapers and digital reference resources, and events such as Rhyme Time and Story Time hosted on Warwickshire Libraries’ social media channels. These digital services and events will continue to be available.

Warwickshire Libraries will also continue their home book delivery service and befriending telephone call service to residents who are vulnerable and self-isolating.

You can email the Library Enquiry Service at [email protected].

For more information visit http://library.warwickshire.gov.uk.