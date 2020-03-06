NAEC Stoneleigh celebrates record year

NAEC Stoneleigh has announced a record-breaking 12 months at the conference and exhibition venue.

Set within 250 acres of the Midlands countryside, the venue has recorded unparalleled growth in many areas of the business, including the number of total number events hosted, visitor numbers and client wins.

Chris Hartley, managing director at the popular Warwickshire venue, said: “It has been a tremendous 12 months for us at NAEC Stoneleigh.

“The headline news is that we staged more than 290 events in 2019, an increase of 21 per cent on the previous year and welcomed more than 400,000 visitors.

“We achieved a remarkable 86 per cent increase in new business and an 81 per cent jump in the number of conferences we hosted for more than 250 delegates.

“The number of outdoor events we staged also grew by 18.5 per cent, with our 4x4 off-road track becoming increasingly popular with event organisers, showing a 43 per cent increase in use.

“A new partnership with Monsoon Venues has also boosted business, sparking a 300 per cent increase in the number of Asian weddings held here.

“Overall, it’s a real success story and we’re delighted with the progress we’ve made – but we’re already striving to improve on these fantastic figures and do even better in 2020.”

One of NAEC’s most high-profile business wins has been to secure a deal with BETA International, which is moving one of the most prestigious equestrian trade shows in the world to NAEC Stoneleigh after 26 years at Birmingham’s NEC.

Other new client wins saw Product Earth, The Target Shooting Show and The Big One join the fold.

Chris said retaining existing business is also one of the core strengths of the business, reflected by a number of longstanding relationships.

He said: “The National Kit Car Motor Show is an expo which has been with us for more than 40 years and that pays testament to the strength of our offering at the NAEC.

“Automotive events like that are perfect for us as we are in a very rare position of being able to offer the very best driving experiences, both on and off-road.

“For instance, our Race Retro event uses the site to create a live rally with 120 cars in action.”

Roy Beagent, business manager at Minerva Furniture Group said: “The central location, ease of access and combination of great conference and exhibition hall facilities makes NAEC the natural choice and a perfect venue for all of our requirements.

“The event management and catering teams could not be more helpful, with their flexibility and speed of response. Nothing is too much trouble.”

Chris acknowledged that NAEC’s central location, outstanding road and rail links and free parking for 19,000 vehicles, play a major role in Stoneleigh’s ongoing success.

He added: “Our location is a key part of our success, with 98 per cent of the UK’s population within a travel time of just four hours.

“We have great transport links – served by both the M6 and M40, we’re only five miles from Warwick Parkway and Coventry train station and just over an hour from London Euston – so there’s an incredible ease of access for both our exhibitors and visitors.

“Accommodation is readily available, too. We have a 58-bedroom, four-star guest house on-site and, last year, we launched a preferred hotel partnership with local hotels, offering more than 1,000 rooms within 10 miles of NAEC Stoneleigh.”

More information on the NAEC Stoneleigh website.