Due to works taking place for HS2, a number of roads will be closed between Bishops Hill and Southam. This will mean there will be some changes to Stagecoach services 64, 664, and 665.

During the works, Stagecoach will be operating ammended timetales on services 64, 664, and 665.

Full details of the ammended timetables can be found on the Stagecoach website.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused.