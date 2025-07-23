Supporting young carers in Warwickshire this summer

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is sharing support for young carers this summer, helping them balance caring duties with time to rest and enjoy fun activities.

Across Warwickshire, over 3,000 young people under the age of 25 are known to be providing care for family members*. Young carers often assist with tasks such as cooking, cleaning, helping siblings, and offering emotional support to relatives facing challenges such as mental health issues or substance misuse.

While the summer months are a time of relaxation for many, it can be a period of increased responsibility for young carers. Regular breaks from additional duties are important for young carers’ mental health and physical wellbeing. Breaks also allow young carers to recharge, pursue their own interests and goals, and enjoy a more balanced life.

In partnership with Caring Together Warwickshire, WCC is encouraging families, schools, and local communities across the county to make sure young carers are recognised and able to receive the support they need. Caring Together Warwickshire offers a range of targeted support services for carers, including:

One-to-one emotional support

Group activities and social opportunities

Health and wellbeing support

Information, advice, and assessments tailored to young carers’ needs.

To find out more, or to make a referral, visit www.caringtogetherwarwickshire.org.uk/young-carers.

Young carers and their families can also access 24/7 digital support with Bridgit, a free and easy-to-use app that helps carers manage their responsibilities and wellbeing. Features of the Bridgit app include:

Instant access to advice and local services

Smart forms to register as a carer or apply for a Carers ID card

Emergency planning tools

Discounts via the Virtual Carers Card

A personalised dashboard to track support needs.

Bridgit was developed with input from carers and professionals to ensure it meets real-life needs. Whether someone is a young carer themselves, or supports a young carer they know, Bridgit can help to stay connected and informed. Learn more or get started at www.bridgit.care/support/ww

Cllr Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said:

"Young carers often carry out additional responsibilities in the home that impact their lives, and this impact may increase over the summer period. I encourage anyone that is a young carer, or knows of someone who is, to explore the support available through Caring Together Warwickshire and the Brigit app. It is important that young people know how to recognise themselves as a carer and to get the help they need to feel supported, valued, and connected."

For information and advice, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/carers. To find out about upcoming activities for young carers, visit www.caringtogetherwarwickshire.org.uk/activities/

To understand more about young carers and how to support them, access Warwickshire Learning Partnership’s free online awareness training course.

*Source: Census 2021.