Explore beautiful Stratford with free parking at the Park and Ride this summer

Visitors to the beautiful market town of Stratford-upon-Avon are being invited to take advantage of free parking offered by the Stratford Park and Ride this summer, which is available from 19 July to 31 August.

The latest promotion follows a 112% increase in customers using the service throughout the summer holidays last year.

The Park and Ride’s bus service now runs seven days a week to ensure that everyone - from dog owners and couples to families and tourist groups - can make the most of this easy and relaxing journey into Stratford-upon-Avon town centre.

The buses operate Monday to Saturday from 7.30am with the last bus returning from the town centre at 7.30pm, and on Sundays the service starts at 10am with the last bus returning at 6.55pm. The car park is also open daily and has more than 700 parking spaces available.

Visitors can find the car park along Bishopton Lane (CV37 0RJ) with easy access from the roundabout with the A46 and the A3400 Birmingham Road. Once onsite, there is a passenger terminal with seating and generous roof cover to protect visitors from the elements.

The Park and Ride buses run every 15 minutes for most of each day, and the journey from the car park into the town centre takes approximately 10-12 minutes.

Cllr George Finch, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “We are excited to offer free travel with Stratford Park and Ride this summer. Last year, we saw a significant increase in users during the summer months, as visitors discovered how convenient, user-friendly, and low-cost it is for a day trip to Stratford-upon-Avon.

"This year, we aim to make it even easier for people to explore the town while supporting a reduction in traffic congestion in Stratford town centre.”

To find out more about Stratford Park and Ride car park and bus service, visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/stratfordparkridesummer25