Warwickshire celebrates 45 early years settings for championing inclusion and school readiness

Representatives of early years settings with their WIncKS Awards 2025 certificates standing on the steps in the Antechamber at Shire Hall, Warwick

Forty-five early years settings across Warwickshire have been recognised for their exceptional commitment to inclusive education...

...for pre-school children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). 

The 2025 Warwickshire Inclusion Kitemarking Scheme (WIncKS) Awards were presented at a special ceremony, held at Shire Hall in Warwick on 4 July. The event was a celebration of the hard work of these settings – which includes day nurseries, childminders, nursery schools and classes and pre-schools – in helping to lay strong foundations for the future of Warwickshire’s children.  

By embedding inclusive practices early on, they are not only supporting children’s immediate development but also improving long-term outcomes - ensuring more children are ready to thrive in school and able to participate in their communities. 

The WIncKS awards, co-produced by Warwickshire County Council, families, and professionals in education and health, recognises early years settings that go above and beyond to create welcoming and inclusive environments for children. Each year, settings are invited to submit a portfolio of evidence showcasing these supportive practices – ranging from their work to engage with families, adaptations to the learning environment, to staff training and the impact of their support on children’s outcomes. 

Portfolios are reviewed by a panel of parents, early years professionals, and SEND experts from health and education in Warwickshire. Settings that have clearly demonstrated their dedication to delivering the best outcomes for children, through consistency, clarity and communication, are selected to receive the award.  

As one setting shared, “It’s about giving all children the best opportunity to flourish.” Others echoed the value of the recognition: “All the invisible work is noticed,” and “We are doing everything we can to support our children.” 

Councillor Wayne Briggs, Portfolio Holder for Education at Warwickshire County Council, praised the awardees, saying: 

“This is a fantastic achievement for each of the 45 settings recognised this year. Their dedication to inclusive practice is helping to make Warwickshire a truly child-friendly county - one where every child, regardless of their needs, is nurtured, supported, and given the best possible start. These settings are creating environments where children feel happy, safe, and ready to learn, and that’s something we should all be proud of.” 

The sense of pride was echoed from the settings themselves, with comments such as “Proud to be in Warwickshire! Credited for the work we do,” and “The team love to show off our award.” One setting summed up why inclusion within their setting is so important: “No child is left behind! [We are proud to work] with the child and parents to support the best partnership and future developments.” 

You can find further information about WIncKS here. 

 

Early years settings who received the award in 2025: 

South Warwickshire 

Bizzy Tots, Long Itchington 

Broad Street Cygnets, Stratford-upon-Avon 

Harbury Pre-school

Kineton Pre-school 

Little Gregs Pre-school, Stratford-upon-Avon 

Merrydays and Henley Montessori School 

Shipston Pre-school 

Willow Tree Nursery School, Bidford-on-Avon 

 

North Warwickshire 

Atherstone Nursery School 

Kingsbury 1st Pre-school 

Little Stars Nursery, Mancetter 

Outwoods Nursery Class

 

Nuneaton and Bedworth 

Acorn Wood Day Nursery, Nuneaton 

Bedworth Heath Nursery School 

Chilvers Coton Infant School Nursery Class, Nuneaton 

Galley Common Pre-School 

Kids Planet, George Eliot 

Little Learners Day Nursery, Nuneaton 

Stockingford Nursery School

The Early Learning Camp, Exhall 

Weddington Pre-school 

Wembrook Nursery Class

Shabiha Shaikh (Childminder)

 

Rugby 

Bizzy Tots, Clifton 

Bright Horizons, Rugby

Caldecote Day Nursery 

Eastlands Nursery Class 

Humpty Dumpty Nursery 

Squirrels Pre-school 

St George’s Pre-school 

Tiny Toes Pre-school 

Wolston St Margaret's Nursery Class

 

Warwick and Leamington 

Claverdon Village Nursery and Pre-school

Hampton Magna Pre-school 

Litte Stars Christian Pre-school, Leamington 

Little Willows, Leamington 

Puddleducks and POSH, Leamington 

Purple Playhouse, Leamington 

Saplings Pre-school, Warwick

Seedlings Nursery, Leamington 

Stepping Stones Nursery and Pre-school, Claverdon

Telford Pre-school

The Old Library Day Nursery, Leamington

Warwick Nursery School

Westgate Pre-school

 

Published: 21st July 2025

