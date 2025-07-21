Warwickshire celebrates 45 early years settings for championing inclusion and school readiness

Forty-five early years settings across Warwickshire have been recognised for their exceptional commitment to inclusive education...
...for pre-school children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).
The 2025 Warwickshire Inclusion Kitemarking Scheme (WIncKS) Awards were presented at a special ceremony, held at Shire Hall in Warwick on 4 July. The event was a celebration of the hard work of these settings – which includes day nurseries, childminders, nursery schools and classes and pre-schools – in helping to lay strong foundations for the future of Warwickshire’s children.
By embedding inclusive practices early on, they are not only supporting children’s immediate development but also improving long-term outcomes - ensuring more children are ready to thrive in school and able to participate in their communities.
The WIncKS awards, co-produced by Warwickshire County Council, families, and professionals in education and health, recognises early years settings that go above and beyond to create welcoming and inclusive environments for children. Each year, settings are invited to submit a portfolio of evidence showcasing these supportive practices – ranging from their work to engage with families, adaptations to the learning environment, to staff training and the impact of their support on children’s outcomes.
Portfolios are reviewed by a panel of parents, early years professionals, and SEND experts from health and education in Warwickshire. Settings that have clearly demonstrated their dedication to delivering the best outcomes for children, through consistency, clarity and communication, are selected to receive the award.
As one setting shared, “It’s about giving all children the best opportunity to flourish.” Others echoed the value of the recognition: “All the invisible work is noticed,” and “We are doing everything we can to support our children.”
Councillor Wayne Briggs, Portfolio Holder for Education at Warwickshire County Council, praised the awardees, saying:
“This is a fantastic achievement for each of the 45 settings recognised this year. Their dedication to inclusive practice is helping to make Warwickshire a truly child-friendly county - one where every child, regardless of their needs, is nurtured, supported, and given the best possible start. These settings are creating environments where children feel happy, safe, and ready to learn, and that’s something we should all be proud of.”
The sense of pride was echoed from the settings themselves, with comments such as “Proud to be in Warwickshire! Credited for the work we do,” and “The team love to show off our award.” One setting summed up why inclusion within their setting is so important: “No child is left behind! [We are proud to work] with the child and parents to support the best partnership and future developments.”
You can find further information about WIncKS here.
Early years settings who received the award in 2025:
South Warwickshire
Bizzy Tots, Long Itchington
Broad Street Cygnets, Stratford-upon-Avon
Harbury Pre-school
Kineton Pre-school
Little Gregs Pre-school, Stratford-upon-Avon
Merrydays and Henley Montessori School
Shipston Pre-school
Willow Tree Nursery School, Bidford-on-Avon
North Warwickshire
Atherstone Nursery School
Kingsbury 1st Pre-school
Little Stars Nursery, Mancetter
Outwoods Nursery Class
Nuneaton and Bedworth
Acorn Wood Day Nursery, Nuneaton
Bedworth Heath Nursery School
Chilvers Coton Infant School Nursery Class, Nuneaton
Galley Common Pre-School
Kids Planet, George Eliot
Little Learners Day Nursery, Nuneaton
Stockingford Nursery School
The Early Learning Camp, Exhall
Weddington Pre-school
Wembrook Nursery Class
Shabiha Shaikh (Childminder)
Rugby
Bizzy Tots, Clifton
Bright Horizons, Rugby
Caldecote Day Nursery
Eastlands Nursery Class
Humpty Dumpty Nursery
Squirrels Pre-school
St George’s Pre-school
Tiny Toes Pre-school
Wolston St Margaret's Nursery Class
Warwick and Leamington
Claverdon Village Nursery and Pre-school
Hampton Magna Pre-school
Litte Stars Christian Pre-school, Leamington
Little Willows, Leamington
Puddleducks and POSH, Leamington
Purple Playhouse, Leamington
Saplings Pre-school, Warwick
Seedlings Nursery, Leamington
Stepping Stones Nursery and Pre-school, Claverdon
Telford Pre-school
The Old Library Day Nursery, Leamington
Warwick Nursery School
Westgate Pre-school