Warwickshire celebrates 45 early years settings for championing inclusion and school readiness

Forty-five early years settings across Warwickshire have been recognised for their exceptional commitment to inclusive education...

...for pre-school children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

The 2025 Warwickshire Inclusion Kitemarking Scheme (WIncKS) Awards were presented at a special ceremony, held at Shire Hall in Warwick on 4 July. The event was a celebration of the hard work of these settings – which includes day nurseries, childminders, nursery schools and classes and pre-schools – in helping to lay strong foundations for the future of Warwickshire’s children.

By embedding inclusive practices early on, they are not only supporting children’s immediate development but also improving long-term outcomes - ensuring more children are ready to thrive in school and able to participate in their communities.

The WIncKS awards, co-produced by Warwickshire County Council, families, and professionals in education and health, recognises early years settings that go above and beyond to create welcoming and inclusive environments for children. Each year, settings are invited to submit a portfolio of evidence showcasing these supportive practices – ranging from their work to engage with families, adaptations to the learning environment, to staff training and the impact of their support on children’s outcomes.

Portfolios are reviewed by a panel of parents, early years professionals, and SEND experts from health and education in Warwickshire. Settings that have clearly demonstrated their dedication to delivering the best outcomes for children, through consistency, clarity and communication, are selected to receive the award.

As one setting shared, “It’s about giving all children the best opportunity to flourish.” Others echoed the value of the recognition: “All the invisible work is noticed,” and “We are doing everything we can to support our children.”

Councillor Wayne Briggs, Portfolio Holder for Education at Warwickshire County Council, praised the awardees, saying:

“This is a fantastic achievement for each of the 45 settings recognised this year. Their dedication to inclusive practice is helping to make Warwickshire a truly child-friendly county - one where every child, regardless of their needs, is nurtured, supported, and given the best possible start. These settings are creating environments where children feel happy, safe, and ready to learn, and that’s something we should all be proud of.”

The sense of pride was echoed from the settings themselves, with comments such as “Proud to be in Warwickshire! Credited for the work we do,” and “The team love to show off our award.” One setting summed up why inclusion within their setting is so important: “No child is left behind! [We are proud to work] with the child and parents to support the best partnership and future developments.”

You can find further information about WIncKS here.

Early years settings who received the award in 2025:

South Warwickshire

Bizzy Tots, Long Itchington

Broad Street Cygnets, Stratford-upon-Avon

Harbury Pre-school

Kineton Pre-school

Little Gregs Pre-school, Stratford-upon-Avon

Merrydays and Henley Montessori School

Shipston Pre-school

Willow Tree Nursery School, Bidford-on-Avon

North Warwickshire

Atherstone Nursery School

Kingsbury 1st Pre-school

Little Stars Nursery, Mancetter

Outwoods Nursery Class

Nuneaton and Bedworth

Acorn Wood Day Nursery, Nuneaton

Bedworth Heath Nursery School

Chilvers Coton Infant School Nursery Class, Nuneaton

Galley Common Pre-School

Kids Planet, George Eliot

Little Learners Day Nursery, Nuneaton

Stockingford Nursery School

The Early Learning Camp, Exhall

Weddington Pre-school

Wembrook Nursery Class

Shabiha Shaikh (Childminder)

Rugby

Bizzy Tots, Clifton

Bright Horizons, Rugby

Caldecote Day Nursery

Eastlands Nursery Class

Humpty Dumpty Nursery

Squirrels Pre-school

St George’s Pre-school

Tiny Toes Pre-school

Wolston St Margaret's Nursery Class

Warwick and Leamington

Claverdon Village Nursery and Pre-school

Hampton Magna Pre-school

Litte Stars Christian Pre-school, Leamington

Little Willows, Leamington

Puddleducks and POSH, Leamington

Purple Playhouse, Leamington

Saplings Pre-school, Warwick

Seedlings Nursery, Leamington

Stepping Stones Nursery and Pre-school, Claverdon

Telford Pre-school

The Old Library Day Nursery, Leamington

Warwick Nursery School

Westgate Pre-school