Dedicated new programme to support people into employment

People aged 25 and over who are currently out of employment and looking to build their confidence and employability skills can receive dedicated support from a new programme, Destination Work.

The £500,000 programme will be carried into the county’s communities by three organisations renowned for their expertise and experience in supporting people towards employment.

Coventry and Warwickshire CDA will deliver in Nuneaton and Bedworth

PET-Xi will deliver in Warwick District

AKG will deliver in Rugby, Stratford-on-Avon, and North Warwickshire

With guidance from Warwickshire County Council’s Skills Hub, the programme is intended to assist 172 participants in gaining vital employability skills, boosting confidence and ultimately guiding them towards meaningful employment. The programme includes intensive support designed to engage some of the hardest-to-reach people in Warwickshire’s communities. Sessions and activities will cover areas including employability skills, job clubs, communication, confidence and motivation, team working, maths and English tuition and digital skills training as well as other workplace and life skills.

Councillor George Finch, Interim Leader at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“One of our key priorities at Warwickshire is to create a skilled workforce and support our residents into employment. We are pleased to continue our partnerships to deliver Destination Work across the county. “The programme plays a vital role in helping residents move forward with confidence, providing them with the support they need to prepare for and secure meaningful employment.”

The programme's success will be measured by its ability to engage participants across the four boroughs, helping them achieve a range of employment-related outcomes. These include increasing employability, accessing support services, and successfully securing work.

The service is designed for economically inactive residents - individuals not currently seeking work and not claiming benefits related to active job-seeking, such as Employment Support Allowance (ESA) or Income Support (IS). Participants will receive weekly one-to-one guidance, group activities, and employability training to address both personal and professional barriers to employment.

Samantha Saunders, Regional Operations Manager for AKG, added:

"This contract represents a significant step forward in our mission to empower individuals and strengthen communities across Warwickshire. We are thrilled to work alongside Warwickshire Skills Hub and our trusted delivery partners to offer personalised support to economically inactive residents and help them move closer to employment."

Destination Work is funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and delivered by AKG on behalf of Warwickshire County Council, Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council, Rugby Borough Council, Warwick District Council and Stratford District Council.