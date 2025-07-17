Warwickshire school leads the way in science education with National Award

Clapham Terrace Community Primary and Nursery School in Leamington Spa is celebrating national recognition for its excellence in science education after being awarded the Primary Science Quality Ma...
Clapham Terrace Community Primary and Nursery School in Leamington Spa is celebrating national recognition for its excellence in science education after being awarded the Primary Science Quality Mark (PSQM) at the highest level – Outreach. This prestigious award, which is the highest level offered by PSQM, recognises schools that not only demonstrate outstanding science teaching and leadership but also work beyond their own setting to support science in other schools and communities. The achievement reflects a dedicated, whole-school approach to making science exciting, relevant, and engaging for children — and a strong commitment to collaboration across Warwickshire and beyond. Headteacher Julie Miles said: “Science at Clapham Terrace is all about curiosity, creativity and confidence. The PSQM journey has helped our school strengthen science across the curriculum — embedding high-quality resources, encouraging child-led investigation, and building a culture where science is discussed, celebrated and shared. “Staff have supported colleagues in other schools by leading training, sharing planning resources, and hosting science network events. We’re proud to inspire not just our own pupils, but learners and teachers beyond our school too." “This award reflects the passion and commitment of our staff, and the enthusiasm of our children. It’s a real celebration of our whole school community.” A Year 5 pupil added: “I love science because we get to investigate like real scientists!” Cllr Wayne Briggs, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Education, said:
“This is a fantastic achievement for Clapham Terrace and a great example of the innovative and inspiring work happening across Warwickshire schools. As a child friendly county, we want every child to have access to high-quality, engaging learning — and this award shows how our schools are raising aspirations, not only for their own pupils, but for the wider community. Huge congratulations to the team.” Clapham Terrace is now looking ahead to continuing its science leadership and ensuring more children across Warwickshire can benefit from hands-on, meaningful science education. For more information, please contact Oliver Mason, PE and Science Coordinator at Clapham Terrace Primary School, via email at: admin2312@welearn365.com
