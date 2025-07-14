Animal attractions – keeping everyone safe

Visitor attractions with animal viewing or contact are increasingly popular.

All animal attractions require careful preparation; from petting zoos open all year to a one-off experience offered by a farm. Here are some considerations and important reference material for you, or your business, to help you prepare and keep everyone safe.

Planning

To ensure your business or event is compliant with regulations, check with your local authority whether you need:

a keeping or training animals for exhibition license

a temporary event license

an animal movement license

food business registration and/or alcohol license

planning permission

Visitor health and safety

All animals naturally carry a range of microorganisms, some of which can cause disease in humans. Understanding the risks and applying effective control measures will help keep visitors to your attraction safe.

Please note - Sanitising gels and wipes do not remove the type of bugs found on farms effectively. Please encourage washing hands with liquid soap and warm running water.

The Industry Code of Practice Preventing or Controlling Ill Health from Animal Contact at Visitor Attractions provides sensible, practical and proportionate guidance. It has been produced for the owners, operators and managers of animal visitor premises to help attractions comply with the law and to keep visitors safe.

Animal health

For support with animal diseases and animal health and welfare, you should work closely with your registered vet, including having a health plan. Your vet can also seek additional input from APHA.

Further advice and resources