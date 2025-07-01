Celebrating 30 years of licensed venue ceremonies in Warwickshire 

As Warwickshire County Council’s Registration Service marks 30 years since the first licensed venue ceremony was held in the county, we’re celebrating the stories of couples who have made unfo...

Asmarks 30 years since the first licensed venue ceremony was held in the county, we’re celebrating the stories of couples who have made unforgettable memories here in Warwickshire. Among them is a couple whose wedding in the summer of 1995 captured the spirit of love, family, and community that Warwickshire weddings are known for. Thirty years ago, Richard and Celia, both embarking on their second marriage, tied the knot in a heartfelt ceremony at St Peter and St Paul’s Church in Coleshill, a place deeply meaningful to them as local residents and regular worshippers. “We knew what mattered most to us - having our family and close friends with us, and holding a church wedding that reflected who we were,” they shared. The day was filled with thoughtful touches: the bride wore a new cream outfit and hat, with jewellery steeped in personal history, borrowed shoes, and a blue garter to complete the tradition. Celia’s son proudly walked her down the aisle, while the couple’s daughters played vital roles as bridesmaids and readers during the service. A close friend serenaded the bride’s entrance with Jeremiah Clarke’s Trumpet Voluntary, adding a regal flair to the ceremony. The celebrations continued with a homemade buffet reception, followed by an evening at the local village hall where family, friends, and neighbours danced the night away. Their first dance to Eric Clapton’s “Wonderful Tonight” is a moment they remember with joy to this day. Though the rain made a brief appearance, it couldn’t dampen the joy and warmth of a day centred on love and togetherness. Celia said: “The highlight of the day had to be having all our family together. Little did we know that 30 years on, our children and grandchildren would be spread across the world.” The first ever licensed venue ceremony in Warwickshire took place on 4 August 1995 at The Belfry in Atherstone, followed closely by a ceremony at Salford Hall in Stratford-upon-Avon the next day. Before this landmark change in the law, couples were only able to have a religious ceremony or marry in a register office. Cllr Michael Bannister, portfolio holder for Customer and Localities said: “It’s a real pleasure to celebrate 30 years of licensed venue ceremonies in Warwickshire. Over the last three decades, thousands of couples have chosen to begin their married lives within their communities in Warwickshire. We share that local pride and are proud to have played a part in helping them create days they will treasure forever.” As Warwickshire celebrates three decades of legalised venue ceremonies, stories like these remind us of the lasting magic and meaning created when people come together to celebrate love in the heart of the county. Warwickshire Registration Service now offers a comprehensive onlinevia thewebsite, helping couples browse a wide variety of stunning venues - from theatres and museums to luxury hotels and private estates. Following a relaxation in the law, couples can now choose to have their legal ceremony anywhere within the boundary of a licensed venue. Warwickshire Registration Service also offer their innovativepackage, where couples can choose the location for their celebratory ceremony and combine this with a legal ceremony at a registration office To explore licensed venues and ceremony packages across Warwickshire, visit:. Whether you’re planning a wedding, civil partnership, vow renewal, or naming ceremony, Warwickshire Registration Service is here to help you every step of the way. If you are considering hosting ceremonies at your venue and would like to become a licensed ceremony site, please get in touch. Telephone:Or visit: