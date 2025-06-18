Warwickshire resident invited to have their say on local transport services

Warwickshire County Council is calling on residents to have their say in the 2025 National Highways and Transport (NHT) Public Satisfaction Survey, which began rolling out from 6 June 2025.

The responses will help shape the future of local highways and transport services across the county. Warwickshire is one of 111 local authorities taking part in this national initiative, which offers residents the opportunity to comment on a wide range of services – from road conditions and footpaths to cycling infrastructure and public transport.

At least 3,300 randomly selected residents across Warwickshire will receive the 12-page questionnaire by post, with the option to complete it online using a unique access code. A reminder will follow, and results will be published in late October 2025.

Councillor Rob Howard, Leader, Warwickshire County Council said: "There are clear benefits to conducting a public survey in this way. As well as providing excellent value for money, it also enables everyone involved to identify areas of best practice and spot national, regional and local trends. This is not about producing a league table to champion one geographical area over another - it's about understanding customer views better and working together to deliver the most satisfactory and efficient outcomes for local residents."

Warwickshire County Council uses the insights from the NHT survey to set priorities and track performance against its corporate objectives. Residents’ views play a vital role in helping the council make informed decisions about investment and improvements.

If you receive the survey, please take the time to complete it – your feedback helps shape services that matter to you.