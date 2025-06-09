Council highlights support available for carers across Warwickshire this Carers Week 

Do you provide unpaid emotional or physical support to a friend, neighbour, or family member? Then you are one of 52,725 people* in Warwickshire who is a carer.

Regardless of age or the type of care provided, the role of carers across Warwickshire is vital in supporting local communities.

This June, Carers Week (9-15 June 2025) focuses on the theme ‘Caring About Equality’, shining a spotlight on the inequalities unpaid carers face every day. From financial hardship and limited career opportunities to poor health and social isolation, carers often sacrifice their own wellbeing to support others. This week is about recognising those challenges and calling for change.

Warwickshire County Council (WCC), working with Caring Together Warwickshire and other partner organisations, will be highlighting the support available during Carers Week to ensure that carers across the county are supported, valued, and treated equally.

Throughout the week, WCC will be sharing useful content on Facebook, Instagram, and Nextdoor, tailored to supporting adult, parent, older, and young carers. This will include useful advice, signposting to support services, and amplifying carers’ voices.

The WCC website offers plenty of information and resources about support for carers which is tailored to the needs of carers across the county. Information is available about being a carer, special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), direct payments, breaks for carers, cost of living support and more.

There is also information on the WCC website about the Parent Carer Support Pathway, which provides all the necessary information and support services about how to care for a child whilst maintaining personal well-being.

WCC will also be reminding carers and those around them of Bridgit, a newly commissioned service and free digital tool designed to support unpaid carers in Warwickshire. Bridgit offers 24/7 access to advice, local services, and emergency planning tools. It also includes smart forms for registering with carer services, a Virtual Carers Card for discounts, and helps carers to stay connected with in-person support, all in one easy-to-use platform.

Cllr Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said:

“Carers Week is a great opportunity to share the support and advice available to those who need it the most across the county. Unpaid carers are a vital part of our communities, and our goal is to make sure that everyone has the opportunity to thrive, not just survive.

"I encourage people to engage with the County Council’s social media and website content during Carers Week, and to help spread the word about the support available. We are committed to equality and to helping carers find and use the support they need in order to lead happy, healthy and independent lives.”

WCC commissions Caring Together Warwickshire, which is a service delivered by Carers Trust Heart of England, designed to support and improve the lives of children and adult carers across Warwickshire. The service provides a single point of access for people who are looking after someone else, including a range of free support, information, advice and guidance tailored to carers unique needs.

Caring Together Warwickshire will be hosting a variety of events across the county to celebrate and support carers during Carers Week. This includes an online drop-in session for working carers, a Walk and Talk event in Nuneaton, and stalls to visit at the Carers Week Drop-in event on 12 June at Stratford-Upon-Avon Football Club, and the Kenilworth Lions Grand Show on 14 June. To find out more about these events, please email Michelle.sawyer@carerstrusthofe.org.uk.

Carers Trust Heart of England will also be holding a free conference today, Monday 9 June at the CBS Arena in Coventry. WCC have a stall at the event for attendees to visit and share carer feedback, as well as connect with local carers. The event will provide bitesize information sessions designed especially for carers, and fun activities for the whole family including arts and crafts, face painting, stadium tours, and more.

Claire Dale, CEO at Carers Trust Heart of England:

“This Carers Week, we’re highlighting the inequalities unpaid carers face—such as poverty, isolation, and poor health. Many carers miss out on education, careers, and personal opportunities due to their responsibilities. Our Carers Event at the CBS Arena on Monday 9th June offers support, local services, fun activities, and great freebies. Join us for an exciting week of events.”

For more information about Carers Week, visit www.carersweek.org

*Source: Census 2021.