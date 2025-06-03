Domestic Abuse services available to all as Warwickshire celebrates Pride 2025

Throughout June Warwickshire will celebrate everything that is Pride. We also look to support those members of the community who may be subjected to domestic abuse or sexual assault.

It is estimated by Galop that 11 per cent of LGBT+ people have faced domestic abuse from a partner in the last year. This increases to 17 per cent for those from a black and minority ethnic background.

Domestic abuse isn’t just physical abuse it can also be technological, financial or sexual, violent or threatening behaviour and coercive control. For many within the community, coercive control is a tactic used by the perpetrator to retrain control. Sadly, perpetrators can be partners and/or family members too.

Shade Agboola, Director of Public Health from Warwickshire County Council said: “We support Pride and Warwickshire’s LGBT+ community. As a county we have services that are available and can offer you the support you need. Please do not wait until your situation gets worse, reach out today to ensure you keep yourself safe. As always You are Not Alone – help is available.”

Warwickshire has a number of support services, including Refuge, Warwickshire’s Domestic and Abuse Service. Dispersed accommodation is now available to men, larger families, those with sons over the age of 12, trans people, those with pets, people with disabilities and mobility problems. For more information, please visit www.refuge.org.uk

For specific LGBT+ advice you can go to Galop at www.galop.org.uk

In its 2023 Sexual Violence survey, Galop recorded that a high proportion of LGBT+ survey respondents reported experiencing sexual harassment (88%) and sexual assault (77%) since the age of 18. *

In addition, the vast majority respondents also indicated that they were sexually abused by someone known to them (79% of 755 who experienced sexual violence since the age of 18).**

In Warwickshire there are specialist support services for sexual assault that are available to everyone. Help and support is available from across Warwickshire, should you want further information please visit www.talk2someone.org.uk/support-services