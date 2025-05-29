Local heroes honoured for bravery in Nuneaton water rescue.

Two quick-thinking members of the public, Neil Gill and Steve Elston have been presented with the Chief Fire Officer's Commendation Award by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS).

The award recognises their extraordinary bravery and decisive actions which saved the lives of one adult and two young children from a submerged vehicle in Nuneaton on 5 March 2025.

Neil and Steve, who were driving between jobs for Currys, were flagged down by a concerned member of the public. They were told a car had gone through the trees. Neil immediately went to investigate spotted the vehicle upside down and partially submerged in a lake. Neil bravely jumped into the cold lake and forced the car door open. Inside the submerged car was one adult and two small children, both under the age of five, with their seatbelts still on.

Neil rescued the youngest child first, a baby, giving him his woolly hat to keep warm, and he passed the baby to Steve who was on the riverbank. Neil then rescued the second child from the rear passenger seat. Steve had quickly organised a human chain with two other passersby who had stopped to help, passing the child along to get them to safety.

With both children safe, Neil returned to the car to help the adult driver. He managed to pull the driver free and help them to the bank.

Chief Fire Officer Ben Brook of Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service praised their life-saving efforts. “WFRS would like to thank Steve and Neil for their courageous actions after coming across a car on its roof and submerged in water. Their quick thinking and decisive actions, helping one adult and two young children to get out of the vehicle, has saved lives. It was a privilege to meet Steve and Neil in person and to present them with their well-deserved Chief Fire Officer’s commendations.”

Neil reflected on the incident, saying, "It was a very emotional day that I will never forget. I hope the family involved are all doing well. I don't feel like a hero, I just did what was necessary."

Steve added, "A scary day, it makes you think about life differently."

The actions of Neil Gill and Steve Elston undoubtedly prevented a very different outcome, however it’s always important to be aware of the dangers of open water. For more information about how to keep yourself and others safe, visit Warwickshire County Council’s Water Safety webpage.

Simon Boss, Director of Logistics and Home Delivery at Currys, where both men are employees, said: "I'm incredibly proud of Neil and Steve for their heroic actions. Their quick instincts and bravery are commendable, and helped avert a potentially life-threatening situation. They are a credit to both Currys and Claremont Logistics and are fully deserving of the recognition they have received from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, as well as the local police force."

Neil and Steve were presented with their awards by Chief Fire Officer Ben Brook in front of friends and family at WFRS Headquarters in Leamington Spa. The afternoon included a tour of the fire station and a ride in the impressive turntable ladder.

To learn more about Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fireandrescue