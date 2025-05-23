Free support for families with Warwickshire’s Living Well website 

Warwickshire County Council’s Living Well webpages bring together information on a wide range of health, wellbeing, and social care services into one easy-to-navigate page.

The online resource is designed to help families, adults, and older people to live healthier, happier, and more independent lives.

Living Well is especially valuable to families who are navigating the challenges of caregiving, managing wellbeing, or simply looking for ways to improve their quality of life.

Find information quickly on different aspects of living well, including:

Financial support. Discover practical advice and links to financial support services, helping families to manage rising expenses while maintaining their wellbeing.

Looking after yourself. Learn more about nutrition, staying active, sleep, and general self-care. This information is ideal for parents, carers, and individuals wanting to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Dealing with loneliness. Explore the resources available to help people stay connected, including community groups and practical suggestions for what to do and where to go for support.

Staying well. Find out more about early action that can be taken to avoid illness and maintain independence, with guidance on vaccinations and healthy eating habits.

Lifelong learning. Discover local adult education and skills development opportunities, as well as inspiring stories from successful learners.

Warwickshire County Council also provides AskSARA, a free assistive technology tool that supports families with access to a range of ‘self-help’ smart technology and associated services in Warwickshire. Whether it’s a mobility aid for an elderly person or a kitchen gadget to support with independent living, AskSARA provides personalised recommendations based on a short questionnaire, and empowers families to make informed decisions about their care and support.

Pete Sidgwick, Director of Social Care and Support at Warwickshire County Council, said:

"The Living Well website is an important resource that enables families to take proactive steps in caring for themselves and their loved ones. By bringing together the right tools, services, and advice all in one place, Living Well helps individuals to learn more about staying safe and well, maintaining their independence, and reducing the need for further care in the future. “Whether you're looking for support to help with finances, improve your fitness, suggestions on mental wellbeing or you want to live a more independent lifestyle, Living Well empowers you to choose what’s best for you and your family, and I highly encourage people across Warwickshire to explore this invaluable free resource.”

Visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/livingwell to find out more about the support available in Warwickshire.

Further information is also available through Warwickshire's Family Information Service.