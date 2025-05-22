Traffic calming measures on the B4632 Clifford Lane at the junction with Freshfields Nursery, including new street lighting, new VAS and a speed limit reduction from 50mph to 40mph.

Warwickshire County Council are proposing to introduce a number of traffic calming features at Clifford Lane / Campden Road. All details, including the public notice, can be accessed via the links below.

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Freshfields Nursery

The Roundabout

Queries

Any queries in respect of the Orders should be addressed to Graham Stanley via email to chminorworks@warwickshire.gov.uk using the subject heading “B4632 Clifford Lane at the junction with Freshfields Nursery”.