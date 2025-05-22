Traffic calming measures on the B4632 Clifford Lane at the junction with Freshfields Nursery, including new street lighting, new VAS and a speed limit reduction from 50mph to 40mph.
Warwickshire County Council are proposing to introduce a number of traffic calming features at Clifford Lane / Campden Road. All details, including the public notice, can be accessed via the links below.
Public Notice and Legal Orders
Freshfields Nursery
- Public Notice (PDF, 123KB)
- Draft Variation No. 1 Order (PDF, 69KB)
- 2009 Order being varied (PDF, 330KB)
- 2018 Order being varied (PDF, 188KB)
- Statement of Reasons (PDF, 58KB)
- TRO Plan (PDF, 232KB)
- Traffic Signs Plan (PDF, 2.5MB)
The Roundabout
- Public Notice (PDF, 123KB)
- Draft Variation No. 1 Order (PDF, 69KB)
- 2009 Order being varied (PDF, 330KB)
- 2018 Order being varied (PDF, 188KB)
- Statement of Reasons (PDF, 57KB)
- TRO Plan (PDF, 232KB)
- Traffic Signs Plan (PDF, 1.5MB)
Queries
Any queries in respect of the Orders should be addressed to Graham Stanley via email to chminorworks@warwickshire.gov.uk using the subject heading “B4632 Clifford Lane at the junction with Freshfields Nursery”.