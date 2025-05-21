Warwickshire families to benefit from active partnership.

Families across Warwickshire can enjoy a boost to their health, wellbeing, and access to local amenities thanks to an exciting new collaboration throughout the summer term.

Warwickshire’s Family Information Service (FIS) has linked up with local leisure provider, and Child Friendly Warwickshire supporter, Everyone Active, to offer exclusive discounts to subscribers of the service’s newsletter.

Over 9,000 people already receive the free weekly newsletter stay up to date with information and events for families with others encouraged to sign up at https://mailchi.mp/warwickshire/familyinfoservice . Subscribers who sign up to the newsletter before 2nd June can access valuable discounts at participating Everyone Active facilities throughout the county until 21st July.

The offer aims to make opportunities to get active more accessible and affordable for Warwickshire families, with savings available on activities such as swimming, gym memberships, and group exercise classes at participating Everyone Active centres.

Everyone Active is one of over 100 Child Friendly Warwickshire Friends, a network of local businesses and individuals who have pledged to help make the county a great place for children to grow up and learn. Services and organisations can sign up to the scheme to showcase their child-friendly amenities and special offers for families, offer support and promote the child friendly ambitions for children to be safe, skilled, heard, healthy and happy.

John Coleman, Director of Children and Families Services at Warwickshire County Council, commented: "This link with Everyone Active demonstrates our ongoing commitment to supporting families in Warwickshire to be healthy. We encourage families to subscribe to the Family Information Service newsletter by 2 June to take advantage of the offer and urge more local businesses to consider joining our growing child friendly network.

The Warwickshire Family Information Service provides a wealth of information and support to families with children and young people aged 0-25. The service’s regular newsletter keeps families informed about local events, activities, services, the new Everyone Active discounts. Subscribe to the newsletter today by visiting https://mailchi.mp/warwickshire/familyinfoservice.

Anyone interested in finding out more about Child Friendly Warwickshire and becoming a child-friendly champion can find out more and sign up for the scheme at www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk.