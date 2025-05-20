Make buses in Warwickshire your ticket to a great night out.

Residents are being reminded to think Warwickshire Buses when planning their next nights out across Warwickshire.

The latest figures from Stagecoach Midlands for 2024 have revealed that every month an average of 3,181 residents boarded an evening bus service across the County with an increase between June & January of 37%.

Evening bus routes in Warwickshire link to, and from, a range of great night out destinations such as Leamington, Rugby, Stratford and Nuneaton from 8pm onwards.

These buses also provide excellent connectivity to neighbouring Coventry.

Buses play a vital role not only in providing a cheap and effective form of transport but also keep congestion and emissions down by reducing the numbers of vehicles on the roads.

Mark Ryder, Warwickshire County Council’s Executive Director for Communities, said: “Warwickshire Buses are your passport to a more relaxing night out. Whether you're catching a show, grabbing dinner with friends, or dancing the night away, our reliable network can get you there and back safely and conveniently.

“But it’s not just about taking the stress out of driving and parking. Using public transport is also about taking a choice to be part of our drive to reduce traffic and cut down on harmful emissions.”

Mark Whitelocks, Stagecoach Midlands Managing Director said “It's great to see the number of people making use of evening services increasing. Evening bus services are essential for a thriving, inclusive community. They ensure that people working late or enjoying the local nightlife can travel safely and affordably."

A full list of evening bus services can be found below:

Leamington, Warwick, and Stratford area

1 - Warwick-Woodloes-Leamington-Whitnash-Lighthorne Heath-JLR Gaydon-Bishop's Itchington-Harbury-Southam

11 - Coventry-Earlsdon-University of Warwick-Kenilworth-Leamington

13 - Coventry-Willenhall-SEGRO

15 - Warwick-Wellesbourne-Stratford

63A - Rugby-Southam-Leamington

67 - Leamington-Sydenham

67A - Leamington-Stud Farm-Cubbington

75A - Stratford-Meon Vale-Ilmington-Shipston on Stour

77 - Leamington-Lighthorne Heath-Gaydon-Kineton

247B - Redditch-Studley-Alcester-Bidford on Avon

U1 - University of Warwick - Leamington - Heathcote Hospital

X17 - Coventry-Kenilworth-Leamington-Warwick

X18 - Coventry-Leamington-Warwick-Stratford

Rugby area

4A - Cawston Grange-Bilton-Rugby Town Cente-Brownsover-Coton Park-Rugby Gateway

63A - Rugby-Southam-Leamington

85/A/B - Coventry-University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire (UHCW)-Brinklow-Rugby

86 - Coventry-UHCW-Wolston-Rugby

96 - Rugby-Houlton-DIRFT

D1 - Rugby Gateway-Rugby Town Centre-Hillmorton-DIRFT-Crick

X84 - Rugby-Magna Park-Lutterworth

Nuneaton and North Warwickshire area

10 - Nuneaton-Stockingford-Grove Farm

148/158 - Nuneaton-Hinckley-Leicester

148 - Coventry-Longford-Bedworth-Nuneaton

16 - Coventry-Keresley

20 - Coventry-Longford-Bedworth (Johnson Rd)-George Eliot Hospital-Nuneaton

41 - Nuneaton-George Eliot Hospital-Stockingford-Chapel End-Ansley Common-Birchley Heath-Atherstone-Baddesley Ensor

48A - Nuneaton-Chapel End-Atherstone

5 - Nuneaton-Camp Hill-Chapel End

5B - Bermuda Cinema-George Eliot Hospital-Nuneaton-Stockingford-Chapel End-Galley Common-Ansley-Arley

56 - Nuneaton-Bulkington-Bedworth-Ash Green-Coventry

766 - Baddesley Ensor-Atherstone-Nuneaton

X13 - Birmingham-Water Orton-Coleshill-Chelmsley Wood

For more information about public transport in Warwickshire, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/public-transport