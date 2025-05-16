Warwickshire County Council Annual General Meeting - May 2025

The Annual General Meeting of Warwickshire County Council was held on Friday 16 May 2025.

Cllr Rob Howard, Leader of the Reform UK Group at the Council, was elected as Leader of the County Council. The portfolio holders for the new Cabinet will be decided and announced in the coming weeks.

Also at the meeting, Cllr Edward Harris (Baddesley and Dordon) was elected as the new Chair of the County Council, taking the reins from outgoing Chair, Cllr Chris Mills.

Cllr Dale Keeling (Dunsmore and Leam Valley) was elected as Vice-Chair.

The role of Chairman of the Council is to chair the meetings of full County Council, which takes place every six weeks in the Council Chamber and brings together all members of the council from all political groups. It is also a civic role in which the Chair formally represents the County Council at public events.

As with all meetings of the County Council, the webcast is available for viewing on the closing of the meeting.