Warwickshire Fostering highlights the power of relationships during Foster Care Fortnight.

This May, Warwickshire Fostering is proud to support Foster Care Fortnight (running from Monday 12 May to Sunday 25 May), the UK’s leading campaign dedicated to raising awareness of fostering and the vital role foster carers play in the lives of children and young people.

This year’s theme, ‘The Power of Relationships’, underscores the significant and positive impact that strong, supportive connections have on children in care. For Warwickshire, this theme resonates deeply as the service strives to keep local children within their own communities.

Currently, around 730 children across Warwickshire are looked after or in need of a stable and caring home. Sadly, a shortage of local foster carers can mean these children face the added difficulty of being moved away from their familiar surroundings, including their schools, friends, and crucial support networks. Warwickshire Fostering is passionately committed to ensuring that children can remain close to their communities, where they feel connected and supported.

John Coleman, Warwickshire County Council's Director for Children and Families said: "The power of relationships is at the heart of fostering. Warwickshire foster carers offer more than just a safe place to live; they build vital relationships, provide guidance, nurture potential, and create an environment where young people can truly flourish. By opening their hearts and homes, they offer a lifeline to children when they need it most."

Foster Care Fortnight presents an ideal opportunity for people to explore whether fostering could be right for them. Those who foster come from diverse backgrounds with varied life experiences, they can be single, in a couple, with or without their own children, and from all age groups. What they share is a profound desire to make a difference and the ability to offer patience, understanding, and genuine care.

Warwickshire Fostering offers a range of fostering options to suit different lifestyles, including short-term, long-term, respite, and emergency care. Comprehensive training and ongoing support are provided and a strong network of experienced foster carers, ensuring individuals feel supported throughout their fostering journey.

Throughout May, Warwickshire Fostering is hosting a series of events to provide information and answer any questions, all are welcome:

Saturday and Sunday 10 and 11th May, 10:00am – 5:00pm: Stratford Pursuits Festival

Wednesday 14 May, 7:30pm: Online Information Event

Thursday 15 May, 10:30am: Foster Walk at Ryton Pools

Friday 16 May, 9:00am -1:00pm: Bedworth Workers Network at Bedworth Indoor Market

Saturday 25 May 7:30pm: Facebook Live Q&A

Sunday 26 May 12:00pm: Southam Family Funday

Tuesday 28 May 10:00am – 4:00pm: Kingsbury Water Park 50 th Anniversary Event

For more details about these events and how to get involved, please visit Warwickshire Fostering’s website and social media channels – simply search for @warwickshirefostering.

Discover how you can harness the power of relationships to transform a young person’s life. Visit the Warwickshire Fostering website at https://fostering.warwickshire.gov.uk/ or call 0800 408 1556 for a confidential, informal chat. This could be the start of an incredibly rewarding journey.