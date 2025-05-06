UK Addiction Treatment Centres

UK Rehab was established with one goal: to help those struggling with addiction and their loved ones get the advice and support they need. Addiction is a serious mental and physical illness that is recognised by every major medical body. It is also a condition that does not discriminate, with addiction reaching into every geographical, social and economic corner of the UK. Overcoming addiction can be incredibly difficult, but UK Rehab offers hope to anyone who is suffering from substance abuse disorders, behavioural addictions and a wide spectrum of eating disorders.

Our website contains thousands of pages of information to help visitors better understand addiction and alcoholism. We offer dedicated resources for those struggling with addiction, as well as for their loved ones, employers, and anyone seeking advice. Those who call, email, or engage in live chat will be met with compassion and understanding, and our admissions team will provide expert advice on the most suitable treatment options based on individual needs.

HOW OUR HELPLINE WORKS: 020 3811 5619

For those seeking addiction treatment for themselves or a loved one, our helpline offers a private, confidential, and convenient solution. Our caring advisors are available to discuss treatment options and provide guidance on the most appropriate and accessible support.

UKAT GROUP – DIRECT ADMISSIONS & NO EXTERNAL REFERRALS

Addiction Helper is owned and operated by UKAT Group Limited, and all calls, emails, and online enquiries are managed by the UK Addiction Treatment (UKAT) admissions team. We do not operate as a referral service, meaning our team will only provide guidance on rehab facilities within the UKAT Group. We do not refer clients to external rehab providers, ensuring that all enquiries are handled with complete transparency and consistency in line with UKAT’s high standards of care.

Disclaimer

While Addiction Helper is part of UKAT Group’s Recovery Network, this website also lists other rehab facilities for informational purposes. Clients may choose to contact these facilities directly if they wish. However, please note that some details may be outdated or subject to change, and we recommend conducting a local search to obtain the most up-to-date information.

IMPORTANT

All medical advice enquiries should go either to 111 NHS direct or seek advice from a local medical professional or hospital.

Our mission

UK Rehab (part of UK Addiction Treatment Group) is managed and run by a team of trained addiction specialists, professional interventionists, therapists and medical specialists in the addiction and mental health fields. Our work is guided by the code of practice set out by Addiction Professionals (previously known as FDAP), the voluntary registration body and network for addiction professionals.

We provide a completely free addiction assessment service and can explain in detail every aspect and implication of rehab, detox and addiction treatment. We also offer crucial support and advice on the relationship between mental health, substance abuse and conditions like eating disorders and behavioural addictions.

Begin the journey to health and healing

If you are struggling with drugs or alcohol or someone you know is showing signs of addiction, contact UK Rehab today. Our experts can provide immediate, compassionate advice and support and help you start a whole new life. Remember, asking for help is a sign of strength and the first step towards a brighter future.

