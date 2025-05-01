New lifesaving devices installed in Warwickshire for Be Water Aware Week 2025.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is supporting Be Water Aware Week, taking place 28 April to 4 May, to highlight the importance of water safety and prevent accidental drownings. The campaign aims to educate residents and visitors about the potential dangers of open water, even in seemingly safe environments.

To promote water safety, two new Portsafe devices were recently installed in the Bidford area, providing vital, easily accessible rescue equipment for use in emergencies.

The devices are located in Bidford Meadow which is an area of high activity, particularly in the summer months, and Millers Bank in Broom which is a popular fishing spot and dog-walking route.

Equipped with a throwline, whistle, and thermal blanket, the Portsafe devices provide members of the public with the equipment to safely help individuals in danger in the water. The boards holding the devices have instructions to help people use the equipment should they see anyone in distress in the water. These boards were part-funded by Bidford Parish Council and a charity football match by the prisoners at HMP Long Lartin.

Moreno Francioso, Fire Prevention & Arson Manager at Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service said, "We are dedicated to preventing tragic incidents in and around water. Be Water Aware Week is a crucial opportunity to remind everyone of the potential dangers surrounding water. We urge people to take extra care, be aware of their surroundings, and never underestimate the power of water. These new Portsafe installations are a fantastic addition and part of our ongoing commitment to improving water safety in Warwickshire. The devices will provide additional resources for swift rescues, but prevention is always better than cure."

WFRS is encouraging residents to learn more about water safety and share these vital messages with family and friends. The service will be sharing community safety advice throughout the campaign week and Atherstone Fire Station are visiting three local schools to educate pupils about water safety.

The StayWise website has a whole host of resources with the aim of educating children about safety. Lesson plans, interactive games and much more can be found on their website here:

https://staywise.co.uk/calendar/campaign/nfcc-be-water-aware

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service - Be Water Aware Top Tips: