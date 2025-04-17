Training course to better help professionals to support children and young people with their health

There are a wide range of professionals, such as community youth workers, social workers and teachers, who have routine interactions with children and young people every day.

The Children and Young People Making Every Contact Count (CYP MECC) training course, provided by Warwickshire County Council (WCC), encourages professionals to make the most of these opportunities to have meaningful conversations with children and young people and help them improve their health and wellbeing.

The free CYP MECC eLearning module is designed to equip individuals with the skills, support, and confidence in holding strength-based conversations with children and young people, supporting them to identify positive behaviours to benefit their health and wellbeing.

The 45–90 minute online evidence-based training is interactive and is centralised around the 5 Ways to Wellbeing: Take Notice, Connect, Be Active, Keep Learning and Give. The course also covers important topics such as Healthy Relationships, Smoking and Vaping, Getting Moving, Healthy Weight and Drugs and Substance Misuse.

Since its launch in March 2024, over 330 delegates from across Warwickshire have completed CYP MECC training. Notably, 89% of participants reported that they would use the information learnt at the training to signpost children and young people for support. A further 85% of participants reported they would recommend CYP MECC to a colleague. Participants benefit from flexible online learning and will also receive a certificate upon completion.

One previous attendee of the course said: "The training helped me to be alert to any signs and risk factors which may be having a negative impact on young people's mental health and wellbeing. The training provided information and how to support young people to consider making small changes to help improve their overall health and wellbeing".

Shade Agboola, Director of Public Health at Warwickshire County Council said:

“The MECC e-learning course is fantastic opportunity for those looking to enhance their skillset in supporting children and young people with their health and wellbeing.

“The course provides leaders and professionals with the confidence to encourage children and young people to speak about any issues or concerns they have regarding their health. “In Warwickshire, we put children and families at the heart of everything we do, and our ambition is to be a child friendly county where all young people are healthy and have access to the health services they need.”

Find out more information and to access the training visit warwickshire.gov.uk/cypmecc .