Dangerous parking continues to put others at risk on Rugby’s Clifton Road

Warwickshire County Council is issuing an urgent plea to drivers to avoid unsafe and illegal parking on Rugby’s Clifton Road, following further dangerous incidents.

On 23 February, a bus was unable to get onto stand due to several parked cars, causing a blockage. When the driver attempted to pull away, a car pulling out of Moultrie Road attempted to overtake the bus and hit the front of it causing damage although, thankfully, nobody was injured.

There have also been numerous instances where cars parked in the bus stop have been trying to pull out when the bus is double parked, putting passenger safety at risk.

The Council is also advising residents that parking enforcement is set to increase at the popular shopping area along Clifton Road, making it increasingly likely that anyone parking illegally there will be fined.

Since February 2024, there have been 173 Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) issued on Clifton Road, with 94 of those PCNs being issued to cars parking in the restricted bus stop area.

The Council is reminding all residents that parking at bus stops is strictly forbidden and that anyone who is caught parking in the bus stops along the Clifton Road is liable to be issued with a penalty charge notice.

Alternative Parking Options Available

Drivers looking to visit the popular supermarkets, bars and takeaways on this stretch of the road are advised that legal alternative parking is available at the following locations:

Moultrie Road – Free on Street parking less than one minute from shops;

Gas Street car park –less than five minutes’ walk from shops;

Railway Terrace car park – Less than ten minutes’ walk from shops; and

John Barford multi-storey car park – ten minutes’ walk from shops.

Mark Ryder, Warwickshire County Council’s Executive Director for Communities, said: “We are committed to supporting local businesses on the Clifton Road and will work with them to ensure that their customers are able to park safely near to their shops.

“But the current situation of cars parking temporarily in the bus stop cannot continue. The consistently inconsiderate and illegal parking along the Clifton Road of drivers using the shops has left us with little option. While enforcement is always a last resort, the actions of a small minority of drivers are putting other people’s safety in jeopardy. That is unacceptable.

“We will work with our partners at the Police, step up our monitoring and will not hesitate to fine inconsiderate drivers.”

Find out more about roads and transport in Warwickshire: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/roadsandtransport

More information about public transport can be found online: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/public-transport