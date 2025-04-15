Apply Now: Deadline Approaching for Proxy Vote Applications!

​​​​​​​If you're unable to make it to the polling station on election day, you can still have your say by appointing someone you trust to vote on your behalf — this is known as a proxy vote.

To vote by proxy in the Warwickshire County Council local elections on Thursday, 1 May 2025, your application must be submitted by 5pm on Wednesday, 23 April 2025.

You and your proxy must both be registered to vote in the UK before you can apply. Make sure your chosen proxy knows your voting preferences and meets the following criteria:

Be 18 years or older

Be registered to vote

Be able to reach your polling station on election day

Be eligible to vote in the election

Your proxy does not need to be a family member.

There are limits to how many people a voter can act as a proxy for. This means one person can only act as a proxy for two people living in the UK.

Sarah Duxbury, Warwickshire County Council’s Monitoring Officer, said: “If you want to vote by proxy, you must apply by 23 April to ensure your voice is heard. Choose someone you trust and make sure they know who you're voting for. Your proxy must bring their own photo ID to cast your vote.”

If you do not have an acceptable form of photo ID for the local elections, you can apply for a Voter Authority Certificate by 5:00pm on Wednesday, 23 April

To find out more about proxy voting visit https://www.gov.uk/apply-proxy-vote

For full election details, including registration and voting options, visit: Elections – Warwickshire County Council