Businesses behind the LCE Fund

In February, Coventry & Warwickshire Reinvestment Trust celebrated a significant achievement, distributing over £5 million loans through Warwickshire County Council's Local Communities & Enterprise Fund (LCE) to small businesses across the region. LCE has had a huge impact across the local economy by empowering small businesses to grow, create jobs and contribute to the wider prosperity of the region. By offering accessible finance where traditional lenders fall short, LCE has helped unlock the potential of entrepreneurs who may otherwise have been left behind. The ripple effect of this support is far-reaching and feeds into a stronger, more resilient, and more inclusive local economy that benefits communities across Warwickshire. But behind this monumental milestone are dozens of local businesses with real struggles who overcame multiple challenges and adversities. Among the earliest to receive LCE funding were Lizzie’s Ironing and Laundry Services and Entertainment Nation - two very different businesses that have excelled and grown as a result. Lizzie’s business began as a modest ironing service run from her home. What started as a one-woman operation quickly gathered momentum as word spread and demand increased. But Lizzie knew she couldn’t keep up without making some serious changes. She needed industrial equipment, a suitable premises and the resources to grow. That’s when she discovered just how difficult it can be to access funding as a small business owner. "Starting and growing Lizzie’s Ironing and Laundry Services has been a journey filled with hard work." she said. "I started the business from my home offering ironing to local clientele but quickly realised I needed to invest in eco friendly laundering equipment and look for business premises. "That’s when I started looking for funding and unfortunately traditional lenders turned me away, making it feel like growth wasn’t an option. That’s when I found out about LCE funding provided by Warwickshire County Council via CWRT and it changed everything. CWRT was able to offer the funding and support which allowed me to secure the space I needed to expand my services. Now I employ two full-time staff members and am planning even further expansion in the future. Without the right support, my business and the jobs I’ve created would not have happened. "Small businesses like mine need access to the right support to thrive. CWRT recognised the potential in my business and because of that Lizzie’s Ironing and Laundry Services is growing stronger every day. I would highly recommend CWRT to any business looking for funding as their friendly team works very hard to help businesses like my own." Entertainment Nation had different struggles with accessing funding. The business has been around for more than 12 years connecting performers with clients across the country for weddings, parties and corporate events. With established clientele and historical accounts to back their application, Entertainment Nation still struggled to access funding through a bank. Entertainment businesses are often overlooked by the mainstream lenders due to the more vulnerable industry, but when Thomas Farnell, the director of Entertainment Nation, came to CWRT who were able to offer LCE funding to support an acquisition that has allowed the business to further expand and increase their turnover. “Securing the funding to acquire one of our biggest competitors was a major milestone for our business," said Thomas, "and it wouldn’t have been possible without CWRT’s support in accessing LCE funding. We had the opportunity to purchase Warble Entertainment - a well-known competitor- and needed funding quickly to make it happen. "Traditional lenders didn’t offer the flexibility, speed or understanding we needed. That’s where CWRT and the LCE fund made all the difference. The application was straightforward, CWRT’s team was responsive and genuinely invested in our growth. The funding allowed us to move forward with the acquisition, expand our market share, and safeguard the future of our team. We’ve now added new systems, increased efficiency, and are planning to further scale up. "What stood out most was how much easier CWRT made the process compared to the banks, no jumping through hoops, just a clear, honest conversation about what we needed and how they could help. They believed in our business from the start, and that trust has been instrumental to our growth." The journeys of Lizzie’s Ironing and Laundry Services and Entertainment Nation may look very different on the surface, but both share a common turning point - LCE funding. Whether it was helping Lizzie secure new premises and equipment to grow her local offering or enabling Thomas to acquire a major competitor and expand his national presence, the LCE fund proves to be a flexible and accessible solution tailored to the unique needs of each business. Supported by the CWRT’s friendly team, both entrepreneurs found not just funding but guidance and belief in their vision - a combination of personalised support and financial offering that makes business growth feel not only possible but straightforward. * Anyone looking to invest in their business and find out how LCE could support its growth please visit: https://www.cwrt.uk.com/