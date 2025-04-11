Check out Warwickshire libraries with the county’s Child Friendly Bear

The Warwickshire Child Friendly Bear is on a mission to shine a light on the services Warwickshire County Council offers to children and families. The Bear’s first stop is Warwickshire ...

The Bear’s first stop is Warwickshire Libraries, a network of community and council-managed venues across the county. Each library features creative spaces where children and young people can learn, play and discover something new.

During a recent visit to Warwick Library, the Child Friendly Bear explored the shelves packed with exciting books as well as the digital Hublet e-Readers and discovered how libraries offer so much more than reading. Find out what libraries across the county have to offer here: https://www.facebook.com/share/r/1AdnGEWG2X/

For families looking for something to do with their children whilst schools are closed for the Easter holidays, there are plenty of events and activities planned from Saturday 12 to Friday 25 April.

Children aged 4-11 years can dive into the world of superfoods and the theme of Eating Well, where they can play games, get crafty, and handle and taste different food items to discover how superfoods can help them be their best selves. Each one-hour long workshop is packed with fun and interactive activities to conquer food-themed challenges, and all children that attend the workshops will receive their very own goodie bag.

These events offer a great opportunity for children and families to get involved in creative, fun and inspiring activities that bring local communities together. To book a place, visit the Taste and Create Eventbrite webpage. All participants will be sent a form to complete after booking to notify staff of any food allergies or dietary requirements.

Many libraries across the county are also offering free sessions for children to have fun creating spring-themed crafts. The drop-in sessions are happening at multiple library locations and at different times so as many children as possible can attend. Find the nearest session on the Spring into the Library Eventbrite webpage.

In addition to Easter holiday events, Warwickshire libraries offer a variety of regular activities for children at venues across the county, which can be booked through Eventbrite. These include:

John Coleman, Director of services for Children and Families at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Warwickshire libraries offer a fun range of activities that support children’s development, encourage creativity and provide opportunities for children to interact with others. Our libraries play an important role in making Warwickshire a child friendly county where children and young people feel happy, safe and skilled.”

To learn more about Child Friendly Warwickshire and see where the bear will go next, visit www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk and follow @ChildFriendlyWarks on Facebook and Instagram.

To find out which activities are happening where and to book a place, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/childrensactivities.

