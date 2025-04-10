Smokers in Warwickshire now have access to improved stop smoking support  

Warwickshire’s free, local stop smoking service, funded by Warwickshire County Council (WCC) and delivered by Fitter Futures Warwickshire is available for anyone aged 12+ who lives, works, studi...

Warwickshire’s free, local stop smoking service, funded by Warwickshire County Council (WCC) and delivered by Fitter Futures Warwickshire is available for anyone aged 12+ who lives, works, studies or is registered with a GP in Warwickshire. Smokers who sign up can get access to the following:

12 weeks of support with a specialist stop smoking practitioner

Help to manage cravings and withdrawal symptoms

Free nicotine replacem ent therapy (NRT ) products, stop smoking medication (18+ only) or Vape Quit Kits (18+ only) .

Access to a Smoke Free App

The new Smoke Free App will give smokers in Warwickshire access to an advisor 24/7, community support from others on their quit journey, updated progress indicators of their time smoke free, the amount of money saved, cigarettes not smoked, health improvements made and much more.

Smokers have access to the app for up to six months. During their quit journey they will also have weekly check-ins with their stop smoking practitioner for the first four weeks, and every two weeks thereafter up to 12 weeks, to ensure that they are supported along the way.

Those aged 18+ can also now access stop smoking medication to help them quit. The medication, called Varenicline, works by reducing cravings for nicotine and blocking its effect on the brain, while also helping with withdrawal symptoms, such as feeling irritable or having difficulty sleeping. It is a safe, effective stop smoking medication which comes in tablet form and is taken for 12 weeks. According to NHS England, the tablet has been proven to be as effective a vapes and more effective than nicotine replacement gum or patches. (Source: NHS England)

Shade Agboola, Director of Public Health at WCC said: “I am really pleased that our local stop smoking service is now offering a Smoke Free App and stop smoking medication to further help residents in Warwickshire to go smoke free for good.

“This additional support will help residents to lead healthier, happier lives as we know that quitting smoking vastly improves physical and mental health.

“We also know it’s challenging to take the first steps to quitting and to keep it up, which is why smokers are three times more likely to quit for good with support from the local stop smoking service than if they try to quit on their own. So don’t hesitate, get in touch today!”

An estimated 11.1% of people in Warwickshire smoke and this varies across the district and boroughs. (Source: Annual Population Survey, Office for National Statistics, 2023). Those who wish to quit often struggle due to their addiction to nicotine – over 80% of smokers start before they turn twenty, most as children (Source: Tobacco and Vapes Bill 2024).

To access the variety of free stop smoking support available from the local stop smoking service in Warwickshire, visit www.smokefreecw.co.uk or phone 0333 005 0092.