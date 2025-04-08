Together on the learning to drive journey: Free event for learner drivers, parents and carers.

Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership and Norfolk County Council’s Road Safety Team are excited to announce an event designed to support parents and learner drivers to navigate learning to drive.

This event aims to provide valuable insights and practical advice to achieve a successful journey towards obtaining a driver’s license. Experienced driving instructors and specialists will be available to share their expertise and personal experience, answering questions and providing top tips for learner drivers and their parents.

The interactive event is FREE to attend. It can benefit anyone thinking about learning to drive and learners getting ready to pass, Parents and carers can also benefit by understanding the legal requirements for supervising learner drivers and how to create a safe and supportive learning environment

This FREE 60-minute event takes place on 30 April at 6pm – 7pm.

To book your place and receive your link to join this event, or for further information please visit: Together on the Learning to Drive Journey

Learning to drive is an exciting time and this FREE event provides essential information, support and guidance on a range of topics including:

The ‘Ready to Pass?’ campaign and how it helps learners prepare for their driving test and check if they are ready, and how parents and families can support learner drivers.

Finding affordable and suitable insurance.

Tips for parents and carers when supervising learner drivers with extra driving practice.

Mark Ryder, Warwickshire County Council’s Executive Director for Communities said: "Learning to drive is a significant milestone, and Warwickshire County Council is committed to supporting our residents through this journey. This free event, in partnership with Norfolk County Council, provides invaluable resources and expert guidance, ensuring both learner drivers and their parents are well-equipped for safe and successful driving. We encourage everyone embarking on this journey to take advantage of this fantastic opportunity."

A Norfolk County Council spokesperson said “This is a great opportunity for learner drivers and their parents to get some unique insight into driving. Learning to drive safely is a great skill for young people, especially in our rural county, and we want to support more young people to be successful on this journey.

Join us for an informative event that will support parents and learner drivers on their learning to drive journey.

For further information about road safety education and courses in Warwickshire please visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/roadsafety