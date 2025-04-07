Longer summer opening makes recycling easier at local centres

Warwickshire County Council is reminding residents that recycling is now even easier with extended summer opening times now in operation.

The Household Waste Recycling Centres are offering greater flexibility with a later-evening opening on Wednesdays until 6:00 pm (excluding Stockton, Shipston and Wellesbourne) and all recycling centres (excluding Shipston) opening until 5:30 pm over the weekend.

Please note: Cherry Orchard in Kenilworth will be closed for one day on Tuesday 8 April for essential maintenance works.

Over the Easter break, all sites will be open on Saturday 19 April and Easter Sunday 20 April. The smaller sites of Cherry Orchard in Kenilworth, Shipston and Wellesbourne will be closed on Good Friday 18 April and Easter Monday 21 April due to planning permission restrictions.

Visitors are advised to pre-sort waste when packing their car for an efficient visit. Full details of all the waste streams that can be recycled at the nine recycling centres in the county, and details of how to book, can be found at: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc

Booking is required for a 15-minute slot for a car. Where there is availability, appointments can be made on the day, up to just a few minutes before the appointment. Advance booking is strongly recommended to avoid disappointment as the centres are likely to become extremely busy over the spring and summer months.

Summer opening times for each recycling centre are as follows:

Burton Farm, Cherry Orchard, Hunters Lane, Judkins, Lower House Farm and Princes Drive.

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday - 9:30 am to 3:00 pm

Wednesday - 9:30 am to 6:00 pm

Saturday and Sunday - 8:30 am to 5:30 pm

Shipston

Monday to Friday - 9:30 am to 3:00 pm

Saturday and Sunday - 8:30 am to 12:00 noon

Stockton

Saturday and Sunday - 8:30 am to 5:30 pm

Wellesbourne

Monday - 9:30 am to 3:00 pm

Saturday and Sunday - 8:30 am to 5:30 pm

Andrew Pau, Head of Waste and Country Parks said: “I would like to thank all our residents in Warwickshire, who continue to reduce waste generated in the home and separate waste for recycling. Recycling all that you can at home is one easy way to cut carbon emissions and help the environment.

“We have made tremendous progress in reusing, recycling and composting our waste and we hope to see these positive behaviours continue and spread as we move towards our ambition of becoming a net zero county by 2050.”

Information about your local recycling centres and booking can be found at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc

