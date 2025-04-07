Last Call to Register to Vote in Warwickshire County Council Elections 

With less than a week left to register to vote for the local elections, Warwickshire County Council is reminding voters that they must be registered to ensure their voice is heard on 1 May.

The list of candidates standing for election has now been confirmed, and voters across all 57 divisions will elect one councillor per division. To ensure you can cast your vote, you must be registered by 11:59pm on Friday, 11 April.

To register, you’ll need your name, address and national insurance number. You’re eligible to register if you’re 18 or over on polling day, a British citizen living in the UK, or an Irish, EU, or qualifying Commonwealth citizen resident in the UK.

Key Deadlines for Voters:

Warwickshire County Council’s Monitoring Officer, Sarah Duxbury, said: “Registering to vote is quick and easy to do, and it’s important to make sure your voice is heard in the May elections. Whether you vote in person, by post, or by proxy make sure you apply before the deadline to avoid missing out. If you’re planning to vote in person, don’t forget your photo ID. If you don’t have an acceptable form, you can apply for free voter ID until 23 April.”

Anyone previously on the register who has recently moved home or whose details have changed will need to register to vote again.

If you do not have an acceptable form of photo ID, you can apply for a Voter Authority Certificate before the deadline.

For more information on the upcoming elections, including registration details and different voting methods, visit Elections – Warwickshire County Council You can also find answers to frequently asked questions and links to your local council’s election page.