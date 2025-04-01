Improved access to accommodation related support for residents in Warwickshire at risk of homelessness

Accommodation-related support provided to residents in Warwickshire is set to change from 1 April 2025, aiming to provide better information and advice.

Accommodation-related support provided to residents in Warwickshire is set to change from 1 April 2025, aiming to provide better information and advice for people with mental health concerns, disabilities and those at risk of homelessness.

Warwickshire County Council’s (WCC) Accommodation Related Support (ARS) will replace the current Housing Related Support service and will continue to provide a good quality, short-term, accessible, and cost-effective service that supports people to stay in their own home.

WCC has commissioned two organisations to provide the short-term support: Warwickshire Youth Pathway for young people aged 16-25, run by St Basils, and P3 Living for adults aged 25+, run by People, Potential, Possibilities (P3).

The services will provide information advice and interventions as well as community-based support for those at risk of losing their accommodation and accommodation-based support such as providing temporary housing. The services are inclusive of people with disabilities, with dedicated support workers helping individuals develop personalised plans to maintain their housing and encourage independence.

Examples of the advice, information and support provided may include understanding housing options, avoiding eviction, maintaining independent living, finding appropriate accommodation, improving budgeting skills and much more.

A Warwickshire resident, Tara*, was referred for support after receiving a section 21 notice, (a formal document that a landlord can use to evict a tenant without giving a reason), giving her two months' notice to leave her property.

The main goal was to guide Tara through the eviction process and help to secure a new tenancy for her and her two children. This meant supporting her to liaise with housing officers to update them on the situation, submitting evidence, and exploring private rented options. The team also helped Tara with applying for grants, obtaining a new cooker, setting bills up, budgeting to help with existing debts and applying for grants. Alongside her accommodation related support, Tara was also referred to other organisations to support with her mental health concerns.

Tara and her family are now settled in a more secure housing association property that is financially manageable. This has enabled her to address her other debts, she knows who to contact if required, and she is feeling more positive about the future.

A young male resident in Warwickshire, Dylan*, was suffering with anxiety, sleeping rough and sofa surfing with friends. Dylan was moved into supported accommodation and was guided by the service to make a claim for Universal Credit and Housing Benefit. He was also given support with budgeting and managing his finances. Following the support, Dylan grew in confidence and was able to manage his own tenancy and finances.

Zoe Mayhew, Director of Social Care & Health Commissioning at WCC said: “Accommodation Related Support can assist residents in Warwickshire with accommodation-related issues so that they can continue to live healthy, happy and independent lives.

“Through the all-age service, we want to promote independence and encourage people to build on their existing skills and capabilities. Accommodation Related Support offers short term support to enable people to move forward positively through gaining or maintaining a tenancy and living independently in the community.”

The ARS service for young people supports the council’s child friendly ambitions to make Warwickshire as safe, stable and full of opportunity for young people as possible with access to good services.

Although the council is recommissioning the service with a reduced budget, reflecting wider financial pressures, the new service for children and adults will be easier to access to ensure that people get support from the right service at the right time to help prevent homelessness.

Residents struggling to keep up with housing or an accommodation tenancy due to a disability, mental health concern, drug dependency or anything else, can find out more by visiting www.warwickshire.gov.uk/ars.