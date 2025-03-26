Fruitful Pursuits as Warwickshire County Council celebrates the county’s latest community orchards

Warwickshire County Council is thrilled to announce the planting of the county’s latest community orchards in Stratford and Rugby.

The orchards were planted at Rowley Fields near the Welcombe Hills in Stratford and Freemantle Play Park in the New Bilton area of Rugby last week. The latest two community orchards bring the total planted by the Council under its Fruitful Pursuits initiative, to 23, with 2 to be planted before the end of March. In total 470 fruit and nut trees have been planted for residents to enjoy.

This milestone is part of a transformative initiative designed to create beautiful, sustainable green spaces while commemorating the Coronation of King Charles III.

The plantings at both locations have been a collaborative effort involving local community group volunteers and partner organisations, with expert guidance from Tara Higgs, Assistant Ecologist at Warwickshire County Council.

Mark Ryder, Warwickshire County Council’s Executive Director for Communities, expressed his enthusiasm for the project: “This is a fantastic opportunity for communities to come together and create a lasting legacy for future generations.

“These orchards will provide beautiful spaces for residents to enjoy while contributing to a more sustainable Warwickshire. They reflect our commitment to enhancing biodiversity, improving air quality, and creating a county that is not only beautiful but also resilient and sustainable.”

