Are you vote ready for elections on the 1 May? 

If you're unable to make it to the polling station on Thursday 1 May for Warwickshire County Council's local elections, don't worry - you can still have your say by voting by post or proxy.

Both options are great alternatives for residents who can’t vote in person due to travel, illness, work commitments, or military service. However, be sure to apply before the deadline to ensure you don’t miss your opportunity.

On 1 May, Warwickshire residents will be voting for 57 County Council divisions. These elections are your chance to influence decisions on important issues like public health, education, transport, country parks and more. If you can’t vote in person, a postal or proxy vote (nominating someone you trust to vote on your behalf) is an easy and secure way to take part.

If you are voting in person at a polling station please remember - you must be registered to vote by midnight on Friday, 11th April. You will need to do this if you’ve never registered before, have moved house, or changed your name. Visit https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote to get started.

The deadline to register for a postal vote is Monday 14th April. You can register quickly and easily online at Apply for a postal vote - GOV.UK

The deadline to apply for a proxy vote is 5pm on 23rd April 2025. Visit Apply for a proxy vote - GOV.UK for more.

Warwickshire County Council’s Monitoring Officer, Sarah Duxbury, said: “Being vote ready is key to having your voice heard in the May elections. Whether you vote in person, by post, or by proxy, don’t miss the chance to influence the decisions that affect your community. If you need to vote by post or proxy, make sure you apply before the deadline, so your voice is counted.”

For more information on the upcoming elections, including registration details and different voting methods, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/elections You can also find answers to frequently asked questions and links to your local council’s election page.

To learn more about voting in your area, visit www.electoralcommission.org.uk/voter, which will be updated with the latest information ahead of the polls.

If you are voting in person, please remember to bring your voter ID. You can find a list of accepted photo IDs here: https://www.electoralcommission.org.uk/voting-and-elections/voter-id