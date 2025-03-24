Flooding in Warwickshire: How Communities Can Prepare and Respond

With extreme weather events on the rise, the latest episode of the Sustainable Warwickshire podcast explores how Warwickshire County Council is managing flood risk...

With extreme weather events on the rise, the latest episode of the Sustainable Warwickshire podcast explores how Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is managing flood risk, supporting communities and helping residents prepare for the impacts of climate change.

Flooding is a growing concern for many Warwickshire residents, particularly as extreme weather events are becoming more common. The latest episode of the Sustainable Warwickshire podcast features expert insight from one of WCC’s Flood Risk Management Officers, Scarlett Robertson, and Charles Barlow, Head of Community Partnerships. Together they discuss the challenges of flood management, the role of different agencies, and the importance of community-led action.

Despite Warwickshire’s extensive network of 19 riversi that travel through the county, surface water flooding is often more of an issue for local communities. The discussion therefore considers how Sustainable Drainage Systems (SuDS) are helping to manage water run-off in new housing developments and how proactive grassroots flood action groups - such as the successful Wellesbourne Flood Action Group - are making a real difference. These groups work to increase local knowledge, monitor flood risk areas, and develop community-led responses.

Steve Smith, Director of Strategic Infrastructure and Climate Change at WCC, explains: “We see first-hand the impact that flooding can have on our communities, and we know that the risk of future flooding events is likely to increase as our climate warms. So, for anyone concerned about flooding in their area, or wanting to learn more about what is being done by the different organisations and groups involved in managing flood risk, then have a listen to the podcast – it’s a really interesting insight into what is going on behind the scenes.”

In the episode, Scarlett and Charles talk about how managing flood risk is a shared responsibility in Warwickshire, involving local councils, the Environment Agency, water companies and local communities. They also highlight how flood risk management isn’t just something that happens after a flood, but is instead an ongoing effort to protect homes, businesses and vital infrastructure throughout the year.

The episode also shares practical advice for residents, including how to assess individual flood risk, steps to protect homes, and where to find trusted information and resources. The episode is available now at https://sustainablewarwickshire.podbean.com or by searching for Sustainable Warwickshire on Spotify or Apple. For useful links and more information about flooding in Warwickshire, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/flooding.