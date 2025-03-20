Empowering Independence: Hospital to Home Service for vulnerable patients

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is helping hospital patients return home safely with their Hospital to Home service.

The Hospital to Home service, which launched in 2018, aims to support elderly and vulnerable patients who have been treated at hospital and are well enough to return home, where they feel safe and can be supported to live independently. The team works across Warwickshire to transport patients home and help them settle back in. This might include making a cup of tea, putting the heating on or getting a food shop in. They also carry out Safe and Well checks. The check involves looking for potential hazards in the home that can cause slips, trips and falls, carrying out a check for possible fire hazards, inspecting electrical sockets to ensure they are safe to use, checking smoke alarms are working or installing new smoke alarms where there are none. The team will also refer patients to support services if they believe that the patient could use the support to help them remain independent in their home. They will often re-visit patients to check they how they are since going from hospital to home.

Hospital to Home team members, Tracey and Eileen, recently supported Betty, with returning her home after a short stay in hospital. The team carried out a safe and well check in Betty’s home and provided her with tailored support. They were able to help Betty by offering her a referral to NHS Falls Prevention Service for physiotherapy and a referral for a Lifeline pendent. The team discussed fire safety, nighttime routine and an escape plan with Betty, and she was advised that having unwanted items around the home can provide extra burning material in the event of a fire and can hinder escape. The team also referred Betty to the HEART Team as the cold water tap in her kitchen was not working and she also had plumbing issues in her bathroom.

The Hospital to Home team visited Betty again to see how she was getting on after taking her home from hospital. Betty’s mobility seemed much better, and she said herself how much better she was feeling. She was now getting assistance with clearing her home of unwanted items, this support was arranged following a referral to Adult Social Care.

Warwickshire County Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Fire, said: “I’m incredibly proud of the Hospital to Home service and the team who make it possible.

“This service is a great example of the work our crews carry out to keep the public safe. We have completed 1,508 Hospital to Home collections through this scheme during 2023/24 which is a tremendous achievement.

“It’s great to see the impact this can have on our more vulnerable residents, not just helping them to return home but also allowing us to support them in the home and ensure they have safety measures in place to help reduce their risk of fire and ensure they are getting the support they need to remain independent in their homes.”

For more information on Warwickshire Fire and Rescue service, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fireandrescue.